A massive $22 million project was announced today for Fairmont's river front.
"Several years ago we came up with a few concept plans that would promote growth and activity here on the waterfront," Real Estate Developer Shaun Petracca said.
Today, that plan was announced.
Pickering and Associates are the architects behind the design, which includes luxury condos, boat slips, restaurants and retail space.
"The project can create up to 100 new jobs," County Commission President Randy Elliott said during the press conference, "and bring in half a million dollars in parking tax."
"Who wouldn't want to be here? Who wouldn't want to live here, and dine here? This place has got everything," Elliott said.
The development will have public and private sides to accommodate both residents and visitors.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.