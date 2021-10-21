Harold H. Shriver, age 94, of Beverly Pike, Grafton, WV passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born February 9, 1927 in Colfax, WV a son of the late Hayward J. and Mildred K. (Travis) Shriver. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ethel May (Ply…