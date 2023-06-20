Grilling can and should be a year-round endeavor. But summer seems to be when we up the ante, becoming self-proclaimed barbecue masters seemingly overnight. We get saucy with new marinades and rubs, boost burgers by experimenting with different meats and accompaniments, and work in our farmers market finds, putting everything from berries and stone fruits to vegetables and cheese over hot coals.
There’s no rule stating that grilling is just for the main meal of the day. Rise and shine with breakfast; grill up a midday salad; slice a loaf of crusty bread, slather with oil and after a few minutes over hot goals, you’ll have the perfect vessel for happy hour bruschetta. Dessert? You could go old school with s’mores, but there’s so much sweet territory to explore that it would be a shame to limit yourself.
This seems like a fine time to don our “Kiss the Cook” apron and try recipes with a little more flair, so we called on expert authors and a local chef to help fuel our ideas. Whether your preferred method is charcoal, gas, fire pit, flat-top or smoker, here are five recipes to get you started on a smoky, delicious summer adventure.
