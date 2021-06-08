Congratulations to the Class of 2021.
Who would have thought 12 months ago that the COVID-19 pandemic would impact yet another year of high school commencement ceremonies across the U.S. But, you’re here and many of you are better off for having met the challenges posed by the coronavirus with aplomb.
Students in every state have had to endure distance, blended and some finally all back to in-person learning as the virus continues to remain a health care challenge across the country.
We hope you have grown this past school year not only as a student, but as a person who is now heading out into the world to a new chapter in life. Some of you will go into the military, to a college or university, to community or technical college and others will enter directly the workforce.
Regardless of which path you choose, your education is something you will have forever.
Cling to all of your high school memories and experiences and carry them with you because they are unique. With this keepsake, A Graduation to Remember, some of your classmates have shared how they endured the 2020-21 school year as well as their hopes for the future.
We salute your fortitude and wish you the best life has to offer going forward.
Again, congratulations, Class of 2021.
Kindest Regards,
Eric Cravey
Editor
