Cardiovascular exercise -- also known as cardio -- is exercise that benefits the heart. This may include anaerobic or aerobic activity. The term "anaerobic" means "without oxygen" and "aerobic" means "with oxygen."
Anaerobic activity, such as running sprints or lifting heavy weights, can only be performed for short periods of time because your body can't keep up with the intense demand for oxygen.
Aerobic activity, such as walking or swimming, can be continued for longer periods of time than can anaerobic exercise because your body can keep up with your body's oxygen needs.
During aerobic exercise, your heart rate increases and you breathe faster and more deeply as you repeatedly move large muscles in your arms, legs and hips. This maximizes the amount of oxygen in your blood and ultimately helps you use oxygen more efficiently.
Aerobic capacity
How well you use oxygen is called your aerobic capacity. When your aerobic capacity is high, your heart, lungs and blood vessels efficiently deliver large amounts of oxygen throughout your body. As a result, you feel more energized and don't tire as quickly.
If you haven't gotten enough aerobic exercise, you may use up your aerobic capacity quickly while doing an aerobic activity. You may not be able to continue an aerobic activity such as swimming or walking for very long. But if you're aerobically fit, you'll have no problem exercising because your aerobic capacity is greater. That's just one example of how you can benefit from aerobic exercise.
Benefits
Aerobic exercise and activities can also:
Strengthen your heart and muscles
Manage your weight
Boost your mood through the release of endorphins, which are feel-good chemicals released by your brain
Help you sleep better at night
Reduce arthritis pain and stiffness through joint movement
Help prevent or manage high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes
No matter what your age, aerobic exercise will help you in your daily activities and increase your stamina and endurance.
Start slowly
If you are a beginner to exercise, start slowly and build up gradually. Any physical activity is better than none at all. As your stamina improves, increase the amount of time you exercise.
When you start, you might walk five minutes in the morning and five minutes in the evening. Gradually add a few minutes to each session and then pick up the pace a bit. Soon you could be walking briskly for 30 minutes a day.
Common examples of aerobic activities include walking, bicycling, swimming, dancing and water aerobics, but don't limit yourself: You can choose any activities you enjoy, such as canoeing, in-line skating, golfing or martial arts -- any activity that increases your breathing and heart rate.
Take a three-pronged approach
Include three elements in your workout:
Warm-up. Before each session, warm up for five to 10 minutes to gradually rev up your cardiovascular system and increase blood flow to your muscles. Try a low-intensity version of your planned activity. For example, if you plan to take a brisk walk, warm up by walking slowly.
Conditioning. At your own pace, work up to at least 30 minutes of aerobic activity a day to develop your aerobic capacity by increasing your heart rate, depth of breathing and muscle endurance.
Cool-down. Cooling down is similar to warming up. You usually continue your workout session for five minutes or so, but at a slower pace and reduced intensity. For example, after a brisk walk, cool down by walking slowly for five to 10 minutes. This allows a slow return to your preexercise heart rate and blood pressure.
Moderate activity should cause you to breathe faster and feel as if you're working. But if you feel pain, shortness of breath, dizziness or nausea, take a break -- you may be pushing yourself too hard. If you have unusual pain or alarming symptoms during exercise, stop right away and seek medical attention.
