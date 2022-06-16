Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.