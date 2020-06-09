FAIRMONT — When two longtime Democrat House of Delegates members from the 50th District decided to pursue other offices, the race for one of the district’s three seats became one of the more wide-open races of the 2020 election.
Nine Democrats and three Republicans, were on the ballot this primary election. Del. Mike Caputo stepped down to run for the W.Va. Senate District 13 seat left open by the retirement of Sen. Roman Prezoiso. Del. Linda Longstreth stepped down to run for a seat on the Marion County Commission where she was the top vote getter in the Democratic side of the ballot. She will face Republican Fairmont City Council Member David Kennedy in the November General Election.
For the Democrats, incumbent Del. Michael Angelucci received 4,494 votes, or about 22%, to lead all candidates. Angelucci was followed by Joey Garcia with 4,154 votes for 19% and Ronald Straight with 2,923 votes or 14%.
Those three Democrats will advance to the general election in November where they will go head-to-head with the three Republican House candidates from Tuesday's balloting.
Other Democratic candidates and their vote totals included Stephanie Tomana with 2,641 votes (12%), Cody Starcher with 2,174 votes (10%), Jon Dodds with 1,653 votes (7%), Aryanna Islam with 1,289 votes (6%), Andrew Mills with 975 votes (4%), and Jarryd Powell with 909 votes (3%).
For the Republican candidates, the top vote-getter was Guy Ward, who received 3,436 votes, or about 39% of all GOP ballots cast. Phil Mallow placed second with 2,936 votes (33%), while Darton McIntire secured 2,243 votes (27%). Ward has previously served one term in the W.Va. House of Delegates.
Vote totals include early voting, in-person, and as many absentee ballots that had been counted as of deadline.
The coronavirus-plagued primary campaign of 2020 was unique in its social-distancing demands and the toll it took on conventional campaigning.
“It was very hard to campaign because we couldn’t go door-to-door, so we had to resort to a digital campaign,” said Angelucci, who was seeking a second term. “But I’m certainly honored and blessed to have received the support I have from the voters of Marion County.”
Angelucci said while the Democratic slate was brimming with nine candidates, all were quality individuals and he was pleased how the campaign was conducted.
“We had many great candidates who stepped up to the plate and put their name on the ballot. That’s a difficult thing to do, running for public office. But every Democrat ran an honorable campaign,” Angelucci said.
A native of Fairmont, Joey Garcia took second place in District 50 vote results Tuesday, his first time running for office.
“From the beginning, I’ve had a lot of good people in the community who supported my campaign,” Garcia said. “In this unique campaign, I’ve tried to get a message out that resonates with people, which for me was ‘Let’s put families first in everything we do in the legislature.’”
