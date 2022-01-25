 AP Top 10: Class-AAA West Virginia girls basketball

1. Fairmont Senior (10) 12-0

2. North Marion 10-1

3. Wayne 10-2

4. Logan 11-2

5. Nitro 9-2

6. Robert C. Byrd 7-3

7. East Fairmont 7-3

8. Philip Barbour 6-4

9. PikeView 6-3

10. Ripley 9-3

First place votes in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: Winfield 4, Shady Spring 1, Keyser 1, Herbert Hoover 1.

AP Top 10: Class-AAA West Virginia boys basketball

1. Logan (8) 9-0

2. Shady Spring (1) 8-1

3. Fairmont Senior (1) 10-0

4. Wheeling Central 10-1

5. Winfield 8-4

6. Elkins 6-2

7. Herbert Hoover 7-5

8. Grafton 8-3

9. East Fairmont 5-4

9. Berkeley Springs 8-3

First place votes in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: Ripley 12, Westside 7, Nitro 3, Notre Dame 1, Robert C. Byrd 1, Scott 1.

