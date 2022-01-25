AP Top 10: Class-AAA West Virginia girls basketball
1. Fairmont Senior (10) 12-0
2. North Marion 10-1
3. Wayne 10-2
4. Logan 11-2
5. Nitro 9-2
6. Robert C. Byrd 7-3
7. East Fairmont 7-3
8. Philip Barbour 6-4
9. PikeView 6-3
10. Ripley 9-3
First place votes in parentheses.
Others receiving votes: Winfield 4, Shady Spring 1, Keyser 1, Herbert Hoover 1.
AP Top 10: Class-AAA West Virginia boys basketball
1. Logan (8) 9-0
2. Shady Spring (1) 8-1
3. Fairmont Senior (1) 10-0
4. Wheeling Central 10-1
5. Winfield 8-4
6. Elkins 6-2
7. Herbert Hoover 7-5
8. Grafton 8-3
9. East Fairmont 5-4
9. Berkeley Springs 8-3
First place votes in parentheses.
Others receiving votes: Ripley 12, Westside 7, Nitro 3, Notre Dame 1, Robert C. Byrd 1, Scott 1.
