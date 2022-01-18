AP Poll— Class-AAA Girls Basketball
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 12-0
2. North Marion 9-0
3. Logan (1) 10-1
4. Wayne 8-2
5. Nitro 8-2
6. East Fairmont 7-3
7. Philip Barbour 6-4
(tie) PikeView 5-3
9. Robert C. Byrd 6-2
10. Winfield 4-6
First place votes in parentheses.
Others receiving votes: Ripley 8, Keyser 3, Herbert Hoover 1, Shady Spring 1.
AP Poll— Class-AAA Boys Basketball
1. Logan (6) 8-1
2. Shady Spring (2) 8-1
3. Fairmont Senior (2) 8-0
4. Winfield 8-1
5. Wheeling Central 8-1
6. East Fairmont 5-1
7. Elkins 6-2
8. Herbert Hoover 7-3
9. Berkeley Springs 7-2
10. Ripley 5-2
First place votes in parentheses.
Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Notre Dame 4, Scott 4, Robert C. Byrd 2, Westside 1, Lewis County 1, Lincoln 1, Nitro 1.
