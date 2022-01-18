AP Poll— Class-AAA Girls Basketball

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 12-0

2. North Marion 9-0

3. Logan (1) 10-1

4. Wayne 8-2

5. Nitro 8-2

6. East Fairmont 7-3

7. Philip Barbour 6-4

(tie) PikeView 5-3

9. Robert C. Byrd 6-2

10. Winfield 4-6

First place votes in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: Ripley 8, Keyser 3, Herbert Hoover 1, Shady Spring 1.

AP Poll— Class-AAA Boys Basketball

1. Logan (6) 8-1

2. Shady Spring (2) 8-1

3. Fairmont Senior (2) 8-0

4. Winfield 8-1

5. Wheeling Central 8-1

6. East Fairmont 5-1

7. Elkins 6-2

8. Herbert Hoover 7-3

9. Berkeley Springs 7-2

10. Ripley 5-2

First place votes in parentheses.

Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Notre Dame 4, Scott 4, Robert C. Byrd 2, Westside 1, Lewis County 1, Lincoln 1, Nitro 1.

