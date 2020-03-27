Juvenile dies, 2 injured in W.Va. house fire
ALBRIGHT — A child died and two other people were injured in a West Virginia house fire, authorities said.
Flames had already engulfed the Preston County home and the roof had partially collapsed when firefighters arrived Thursday, news outlets reported.
Four people escaped the home by jumping from a second-story window, but one juvenile died, Albright Fire Chief Owen Evans told The Dominion Post. Two people were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.
No further information was immediately released.
Officer shot, wounded trying to make arrest
ELKINS — A West Virginia police officer was shot and wounded while trying to make an arrest, authorities said.
Elkins Police Officer Daniel Sayre, 25, suffered non-life-threatening wounds when he was shot Thursday night, city spokesman Sutton Stokes told news outlets. A person was arrested in connection to the shooting, Stokes said.
Sayre was taken to a hospital in Morgantown for treatment. He has been an officer with the department since 2015.
No further information was immediately released.
Absentee ballot applications to be mailed to all W.Va. voters
CHARLESTON — West Virginia voters should receive an absentee ballot application sometime during the first week of April, the secretary of state's office said.
Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Thursday he has issued guidance to help county clerks with mailing applications to every registered voter in the state. Warner's office will reimburse county clerks for the cost of the mailings to reduce the burden on county budgets, the secretary of state's office said in a news release.
"By sending an absentee application to all registered voters, it encourages voters to participate in the election in the safest manner possible without having to leave their house," Warner said.
During the state of emergency declared by Gov. Jim Justice in response to the coronavirus pandemic, registered voters can use an absentee-by-mail ballot to vote in the May 12 primary, the release said.
To vote an absentee-by-mail ballot, the voter submits the application to the county clerk. The clerk then mails a ballot with instructions to the voter. The voter marks the ballot and mails it to be postmarked by May 12.
Applications will not be sent to voters who have already requested or submitted an absentee application. Applications must be received by the county clerk by May 6. April 21 is the last day to register to vote.
Bob Denver's widow to read her new children's book online
PRINCETON — Dreama Denver couldn't tout her new children's book at a pair of canceled events, so she's going online to read it.
The widow of actor Bob Denver is set to read "Four Bears in a Box" on Friday afternoon on Facebook Live.
The book's launch in Houston and at a conference at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We won't let social distancing keep us apart," Dreama Denver said in a news release. "We thought, if folks can't safely come to see us, we'll come to them online and try to bring folks a bit of happiness during this unprecedented event."
Bob Denver gave his wife the idea for the book more than two decades ago after he heard Dreama Denver read to their severely autistic son, Colin, to soothe him, the statement said. The couple had retired to her hometown of Princeton, West Virginia.
Bob Denver, who starred in the 1960s TV sitcom "Gilligan's Island" and before that in "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis," died in 2005.
Last year while spring cleaning, Dreama Denver found typewritten pages and sketches of the bears and secured a book deal.
West Virginia shelter events help foster and adopt out pets
CHARLESTON – Dozens of cats and dogs have new homes in West Virginia thanks to humane societies that hosted special events to clear their shelters during the coronavirus crisis.
On Tuesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Animal Shelter in the state's capital held a fostering event, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. And on the same day, the Marion County Humane Society significantly lowered its fees to adopt out animals, the Times West Virginian reported.
At the Charleston shelter, social media promotions before the Tuesday event helped the center foster out all but 16 dogs in its first four hours. The humane association was looking to place 73 dogs and cats in homes until the virus pandemic passes.
In Fairmont, the Marion County shelter lowered adoption fees for dogs from $175 to $75, and for cats from $75 to $25. The center adopted out about 20 animals, shelter manager Frankie Spatafore said.
Both facilities said they plan to reduce or halt intakes of animals during the virus outbreak.
The goal was to reduce the amount of contact between shelter workers to prevent the spread of the virus.
