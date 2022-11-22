Sagebrush Round-Up
Nov. 26, doors open at 4 p.m., food is ready for purchase at 5 and music begins at 6 p.m., featuring Pam and Barry, Larry Rogers & Whiskey River and The Round-Up Band. Tickets are $7 for adults at the door, children 12 and under $3. Sagebrush Round-Up, home of the West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame, is located on Bunner Ridge near Fairmont, just six miles east of Interstate 79.
Vocal Tapestry Concert
Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., Vocal Tapestry, with accompaniment provided by piano, organ and violin will present their first public Christmas concert in three years at the First Presbyterian Church, Jackson Street, Fairmont. All are invited to this Joy Filled, Glorious Holiday event.
Feast of the Seven FishesDec. 10 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monroe Street, downtown Fairmont.
Schoolhouse Rock! Live!
West Virginia Public Theatre will present one performance only of ‘Schoolhouse Rock! Live!” on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown at 371 High St. Tickets begin at $15.
Children’s Chemistry ShowDec. 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by hands-on activities from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at The West Virginia University C. Eugene Bennett Department of Chemistry, Clark Hall, Room 101, 100 Prospect St., Morgantown. Free and open to the public. The show is in the tradition of the Michael Faraday Christmas Lectures. Faraday was one of the top chemistry and physics intellectuals of his time. He believed in teaching science to young people and started the Lecture Series in 1825 as a way to generate enthusiasm for science.
