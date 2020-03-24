FAIRMONT – The following arrests were made by the Fairmont Police Department.

Virgil Lee Harris, 56, P.O. Box 537, Rivesville, DUI, March 11

Janette Jo Yost, 57, 120 Monongahela Ave., Morgantown, reckless driving, obstructing an officer, March 17

Austin Everette Bingamon, 22, 867 Ministers Run Rd., Rivesville, violation of protective order, SRO, March 13

Jeffrey Scott Nutter, 50, 4 Rock Forge Ln., Morgantown, possession of a controlled substance, March 15

Jesse david Craig, 29, 86 Jefferson Ave., Shinnston, warrant for W.Va. agency, March 20

Amanda Jean Markey, 43, 514 4th St., Fairmont, shoplifting, March 6

Cory Michael Edgell, 29, 114 Marion St., Fairmont, nighttime burlgary, March 14

Simon Brett Mines, 29, 1000 Camdden Ave., Cumberland, Md., disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, March 19

Amber Marie Thomas, 36, 26 Pine St., Carolina, capias, march 17

Richie Workman, 42, 214 Robinson St., Fairmont, petit larceny

Amber Nicole Pare, 28, 94 Kerns Ave., Fairmont, capias, March 20

Terry Lee Gill III, 44, 109 Ridgeview Sr., Fairmont, counterfeiting, Feb. 29

Lindsey Elizabeth Efaw, 28, 409 Mary Ellen St., Mannington, SRO, March 20

Samantha Dawn Wells, 28, 130 Wise St., Baxter, warrant for W.Va. agency, March 20

Richard Eugene Wells III, 27, 130 Wise St., Baxter, warrant for W.Va. agency, March 20

