FAIRMONT – The following arrests were made by the Fairmont Police Department.
Virgil Lee Harris, 56, P.O. Box 537, Rivesville, DUI, March 11
Janette Jo Yost, 57, 120 Monongahela Ave., Morgantown, reckless driving, obstructing an officer, March 17
Austin Everette Bingamon, 22, 867 Ministers Run Rd., Rivesville, violation of protective order, SRO, March 13
Jeffrey Scott Nutter, 50, 4 Rock Forge Ln., Morgantown, possession of a controlled substance, March 15
Jesse david Craig, 29, 86 Jefferson Ave., Shinnston, warrant for W.Va. agency, March 20
Amanda Jean Markey, 43, 514 4th St., Fairmont, shoplifting, March 6
Cory Michael Edgell, 29, 114 Marion St., Fairmont, nighttime burlgary, March 14
Simon Brett Mines, 29, 1000 Camdden Ave., Cumberland, Md., disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, March 19
Amber Marie Thomas, 36, 26 Pine St., Carolina, capias, march 17
Richie Workman, 42, 214 Robinson St., Fairmont, petit larceny
Amber Nicole Pare, 28, 94 Kerns Ave., Fairmont, capias, March 20
Terry Lee Gill III, 44, 109 Ridgeview Sr., Fairmont, counterfeiting, Feb. 29
Lindsey Elizabeth Efaw, 28, 409 Mary Ellen St., Mannington, SRO, March 20
Samantha Dawn Wells, 28, 130 Wise St., Baxter, warrant for W.Va. agency, March 20
Richard Eugene Wells III, 27, 130 Wise St., Baxter, warrant for W.Va. agency, March 20
