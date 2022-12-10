When I think of moving West Virginia forward, one of the visuals that comes to mind is to continue to add options to the menu of choices for all West Virginians, especially our young people.
While extractive industries may be considered a long-time staple item on the menu, we know most West Virginians want to see options outside of coal, oil and gas. With our growing aviation and aerotech sector, we can loudly and proudly say this is now a featured and favorite item on the WV menu!
When companies like Pratt & Whitney celebrate 50-plus years, and Lockheed Martin, celebrate 60 years, their commitment to stay in W.Va. is due to laying some very important groundwork. The forward-thinking leaders of the time realized that West Virginia must have very specific aviation educational training on the menu in order for those companies to succeed, secure new work, and ultimately continue to invest in the Mountain State.
Aviation is a unique menu item, and the training that is involved requires a variety of very specialized and specific ingredients.
West Virginia is lucky that our pantries are stocked, so whether our people want to be pilots, mechanics, or engineers, we never run out of the ingredients needed to offer these choices. The most important item on the aviation menu is the immediate need to get high school students and underemployed West Virginians into the Federal Aviation Administration-certified training programs to fulfill these exiting, rewarding, and high paying aviation jobs.
The menu items that take longer to prepare include the preparation and time to work to expose every single West Virginia student to aviation as early as possible to ensure we have a workforce pipeline that is constantly growing and meeting industry needs.
Exposure with our younger students needs to be fun, hands-on, and have a superb WOW factor. One of the champions who is working closely with partners and students in all 55 counties is James Coble, from the West Virginia Department of Education.
When asked about our statewide aviation programs, James said, “Children are encouraged to crawl, walk, jump, run, and even swim, but how often does ‘flying’ come up in conversation? Unless someone in their family was or is a pilot, or mechanic, many kids will never think to explore the field of aviation as a career or hobby. Aviation isn’t just about flight; its problem-solving, troubleshooting and innovation. Providing young people an opportunity to explore, question, simulate, and experience aviation can have a lasting effect on their trajectory and how they might see themselves in the future. That is why it is important that kids in WV be exposed to the aviation and aerospace industry in a fun and hands-on way.”
Almost half of W.Va. counties offer some kind of aviation related courses in their high schools. And more importantly, every single W.Va. county offers a menu of courses that have skill sets that are directly related to what is needed to work in this industry. So, no matter where you live or where you attend school, we can find someone to help your students get on the right track with the courses being served up right now to prepare for an aviation career.
W.Va. is lucky to have a host of active and engaged lifelong learners who are working together to ensure our children are understanding that aviation and aerospace are key ingredients of the state’s economy.
When we take the time to expose our youth to the expansive menu of options available in aviation, we have a better chance of keeping generations of aviators, space explorers, aviation maintenance technicians, engineers, and more, living, working, and playing in Almost Heaven WV for years to come. Whether you want to design the plane, fly the plane, or work on the plane – W.Va. has every ingredient needed for whatever you want to order from our aviation menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.