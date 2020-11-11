Hello Barrackville!
Thanksgiving countdown is T-minus 14 days, and the Feasting Season will last until Jan. 2, 2021. Then we welcome “The Great Purge” of leftovers! Even that piece of “forgotten” cheesecake all the way in the back of the fridge behind the second layer of “maybe needed someday” condiments will be sacrificed for the good of our health and waistline! What a blessed time we live in, with any craving or whimsy is to be indulged, by a short drive or the click of the mouse. Most of us are already planning a menu, shopping trips for needed items and a strategy of execution of casserole supply for our feasts. Some of our neighbors are in a different planning mode, though. “Can I purchase items for an extra meal or one smaller gift for under the tree?” Choosing between a gift for their child, a warmer coat for the winter, and special holiday meal purchases are a strain on already stretched budget for families struggling through pandemic repercussions. The Barrackville PTO is setting up a toy drive for our Barrackville school students. Papers will have already gone home with each child for any needs. If you didn’t receive one contact the school for more information at 304-367-2128. If you are so blessed with a little extra this year consider donations to area charities that will help this season be a little less stressful and more joyful for some family.
Barrackville School Distribution of Chromebooks
Chromebooks will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and Monday, Nov. 23 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Students must have a signed acceptable use policy on file, and a parent or guardian and student must both be present to pick up, and loaned devices must be returned. For more information contact the school at 304-367-2128.
Barrackville PTO Toy Drive
Toy Drive for the children of Barrackville, presented by the Parent-Teacher Organization, will be held Dec. 5. from 8-10 a.m. at the Barrackville United Methodist Church pavilion.
The theme this year for Barrackville’s Christmas in Our Town is “Light the way to peace, hope, and love.” Help us give back to the families of Barrackville by dropping off new toys or clothing items at the Barrackville United Methodist Church pavilion in the parking lot on Dec. 5 from 8-10 a.m. No need to get out of your vehicles; this will be a drive-by event with PTO members present to accept your donations. Monetary donations will also be accepted. This has been a difficult year for everyone, let’s help make sure our Barrackville families have a Merry Christmas!
- COVID guidelines will be in place with mask and glove wearing by the PTO
Christmas In Our Town News
Attendees of the Christmas in Our Town meeting discussed the PTO toy drive for Barrackville children and donated $500 to the purchase of items. They discussed the pole decorating contest, where they decided that no stop sign poles will be used even if the also have a street sign attached. The talked about the Christmas tree donation, as well as the Santa Claus appearance, for which all those who would like to see Santa must remain in their car to participate in a drive-by greeting. Your child may bring his or her letter to Santa at this time. We are still on a mission to light up the covered bridge without using nails or permanent attachments to the bridge. Any advice, ideas or volunteers please contact Diana at Barrackville2019@gmail.com.
Barrackville House Decorating Contest
Register your home in the 2020 house decorating contest. Our town celebration will be slightly different this year; no “Chili Hut,” no crafts, no hot chocolate tent or all the yummy holiday food we wait all year to indulge. But, we have an opportunity to show our Christmas spirit by lighting up our houses, street and town for our Dec. 5 Our Town event. This contest is open to all Barrackville residents. I have a map with every street in town and in the camp and I would like to have at least one house on every street entered in the contest. There are no monetary awards or prizes; you will be contributing to the community to welcome our visitors and neighbors. What a great fun time to show off our town!
The rules are simple: first, register with Diana Marple at 304-376-1759 or Barrackville2019@gmail.com. Second, decorate your house! The five judging categories will be “Most Old Fashioned,” “Most Whimsical,” “Best Use of Lights,” “Most Original” and “Most Festive.” Have your house decorated before Dec. 1 and an outside panel of judges will view registered homes the week of Dec 1. Winning homes will have a sign designating their winning category placed in their yard prior to our Christmas In Our Town event on Dec. 5. “Light Up Our Town With Faith, Hope and Love.”
Barrackville Christmas in Our Town Street Sign Decorating Contest
Barrackville Street Sign Decorating Contest information is now available. Judging will take place the week of Dec. 1 by an independent, outside panel of judges. The contest is open to all Barrackville residents. There is no entry fee to participate. Poles must be chosen and decorated before Dec. 1, 2020. Please make sure decorations do not obstruct road view or sidewalk access. Do not alter or permanently affix anything to the poles. Participants are responsible for removing all decorations after the contest is completed. Please, do not choose a street pole that has a stop sign attached, these poles are not eligible for decoration. Three prizes will be awarded. First prize receives $100, second prize gets $75 and third prize is $50. Pick your pole and notify Sara Carpenter at 304-612-4730, giving her the street sign name and cross section. Mark your pole with a ribbon or sign, and have the sign decorate before Dec. 1. The winner will be announced on Dec. 5, 2020 on the “You’re Probably From Barrackville Facebook” page and in the Barrackville Times WV column.
Barrackville Council News
Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Dec 1, and town offices will be closed Nov. 26 and 27.
Barrackville Planning Commission Meeting
Town of Barrackville Planning Commission’s next meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 6 p.m. Attend in person (please follow all health and safety protocols) at Barrackville Town Hall or virtually through the Zoom platform. If you would like the virtual login information, contact Town Hall at 304-366-9372. Agenda items include a review and adoption of public input procedures, review and discussion of photo assignment results, review and discussion of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, issue identification and discussion of the stakeholder identification assignment. The meeting is open to the public.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
