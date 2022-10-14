FAIRMONT — Jonetta Collins thought she was doing all of the right things to live a healthy life, that is, until she found a lump on her right breast.
“In 2018, I went to my gynecologist and got checked and, you know, I was 35 at the time, and she said, ‘I feel something. It’s probably just your hormones. You’re too young for a mammogram,’ and all that. You know, you just assume that doctors know and a year or so went by and I watched my cousin suffer (with a different form of cancer) and it was the most horrible thing.”
Two years later, right before COVID hit, Collins noticed the lump had grown.
“I had a visible lump. When it started, when I felt it, it was very small and within that time period, it grew and I went to my primary care physician, Dr. Manchin – I always say he’s played a part in saving my life – he said, ‘Yeah’ when he felt something,” Collins said.
The next step was an ultrasound. If that test uncovered “something, then you get a mammogram,” she said.
“They scheduled me for the ultrasound – they found it and they immediately did the mammogram, same day.”
Hyper-aware of her sister’s endometrial sarcoma, Collins became her own health care advocate.
“She had a tumor inside of her about the size of a softball, so she had to have a complete hysterectomy, so I’ve always kind of been cautious about that type of cancer, but I never really….I was always so healthy. I felt good and I always said I was the healthiest chubby person you’d ever meet,” Collins said, smiling.
After being referred to WVU Medicine in Morgantown for all of the testing, Collins got a phone call at work one day from her oncologist who told her she had Stage Three Triple-Negative breast cancer. She ran into the office her lifelong friend and boss at Pierpont Community and Technical College and began crying.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said.
Having seen the type of care her sister had received at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, Collins went there seeking the same level of care.
“They said, ‘WVU has a great plan for you, I would stick to what they’re telling you.’ So, that’s what we did,” she said.
After the visit to New York, Collins took their advice and set out to have her cancer treatment at WVU Medicine. Her fight with cancer began with 12 weeks of chemotherapy.
“Mine was the rare aggressive form. That’s why the lump grew so fast and then it was in my lymph nodes and everything and it was just like, ‘What?,’” she said. “I did 12 weeks of that and then I also agreed to be part of a trial study, and I thought, ‘What the heck? It can’t hurt.’
“I’m either taking a chance of having a placebo or taking a chance at something else that is going to potentially help save my life, so why not? So, I agreed to that and they did that about every other week.”
After the chemotherapy, she was given three treatments of doxorubicin, a clear, bright red colored intravenous treatment, which has the nickname “The Red Devil.” She also continued to participate in the trial study for a year.
Initially, Collins thought she wasn’t going to have to undergo radiation treatments, but because her breast cancer was so aggressive, her oncologist recommended it.
“When I went for a follow-up, the doctor recommended I talk to the radiologist. And he said, ‘Yeah, with your type of cancer, the location, the size and everything, I would recommend it.’ He said, ‘If you were my family, I would tell you to do it,’” Collins said.
Collins had her last chemotherapy treatment on Aug. 10, 2020 and two months later, she had a double mastectomy. The next step was 17 weeks of radiation to give the breast cancer its final blow.
“It’s painless, you literally go and you can’t see it, feel it and it’s the most bizarre thing,” Collins said.
Six months after radiation treatments, Collins physicians set out to reconstruct her breasts.
“My radiated side, the skin was dead after 17 weeks of radiation,” Collins said. “Every time we’d would go to expand it, it would just rip. It was like paper.”
So, how does a basically healthy person handle such a daunting health care challenge in the middle of a global pandemic when most hospitals were shutting down services to stop the spread of the coronavirus? Collins reached out to her friends on social media.
“I had so many people reach out to me that either had went through what I went through or they said, ‘Hey, reach out to this person or this person,” Collins said. “People come out of the woodwork to let you know that they’re there and that either they’ve been through it or they know someone who’s been through it.”
Collins has made new friends and re-connected with others from 20 years ago during her cancer journey. She said she has had multiple women come to her after finding a lump on their breast and she tells them how to handle it.
“Don’t wait. I mean, I know it’s scary but what could happen is much more scarier. I would say that 90% of them are good, but I do have a friend who is a couple years younger than me from Grafton, going through the exact same thing I went through. Exact type. Exact treatment plan. It’s so crazy,” Collins said.
Collins also reminds her friends to maintain a positive mental attitude. She said keeping a positive mindset helped her get through the treatment and recovery period.
“I couldn’t not be positive for my kids and for my family because I know how much everybody worried about me. I couldn’t show it a lot because I didn’t want to bring them down. I didn’t want them to worry anymore than they were inevitably going to worry,” she said.
“I think staying positive just made things a whole lot better and having faith in God just knowing that He was going to heal me. I had no doubt.”
