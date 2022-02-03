Rudolph E. Banick, Jr., 66, of Mannington, passed away on Sunday, January 30,2022 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. He was born October 15, 1955 in Fairmont, a son of Rudolph E. Banick, Sr. of Farmington and the late Eva Brock Banick. Rudy graduated from Farmington High School in 1…