Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

A steady light rain this evening transitioning to showers of rain and snow overnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.