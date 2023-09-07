MORGANTOWN — Under normal circumstances, a meeting between the Big 12s West Virginia and FCS opponent Duquesne from up the road in Pittsburgh wouldn’t create much anticipation, but there is nothing this year under normal circumstances.
The Mountaineers, normally considered to be a mere level below college football’s elite, figure to handle such an opponent with ease. All you have to do is look at the last three such matchups in seasons that were considered sub-par by WVU standards — WVU 65, Towson 7 .... WVU 66, Long Island 0 ... WVU 56, Eastern Kentucky 10.
But this year, with the game sandwiched between rivals Penn State — a 38-15 loss — and Pitt at home, this game became not so much a how-much-will-WVU-win-by game as it a game where WVU can take a large step toward fixing one of its major problems while giving a glimpse into the future of the program.
In search of a more explosive offense Neal Brown is planning to unleash his two top recruits, wide receiver Rodney Gallagher of Laurel Highlands in nearby Pennsylvania, and running back Jaheim White, an elusive runner who is short in stature but tall in talent.
Gallagher played special teams in the opener and had only one snap in the offense late in the game, never touching the ball while White was injured for the Penn State game but is expected back by Brown this week.
“Rod’s going to play,” Brown said. “In retrospect, maybe should’ve used him a little bit more in that game.”
Brown went with Preston Fox for most snaps at slot receiver, and that was a rather large stage to be thrust into right out of the gate, facing the nation’s No. 7 team before 110,000 thousand people, which was the largest crowd ever to see WVU play, and a national prime time television network audience.
This week, though, Brown can give him a low-pressure chance to make an early impression before a friendly home crowd.
“If he produces, he’ll play more as the year goes on,” Brown said.
White stands 5-7 and weighs 190, but don’t sell White short.
While Gallagher was finishing his high school career this spring, White was enrolled in school and was the star of the spring game with 91 yards on just seven carries, one a 53-yard breakaway touchdown — just what Brown is trying to find to juice up his offense.
“He’s explosive, we’ve seen that in practice,” coach Neal Brown said at the time. “Jahiem’s a fan favorite already.”
“A young, talented kid,” offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott said early in camp. “He’s shown the ability in spring ball and throughout the summer and these first two days to be able to flex out.”
He then added something you haven’t heard much in these parts since Tavon Austin.
“He’s pretty special with the ball in his hands,” Scott said.
And that’s where WVU plans to get it, through runs and as a pass receiver.
“We have to get the ball in White’s hands,” Scott said.
White, out of central Pennsylvania, has all the high school credentials to back that up.
He had a 417-yard, seven touchdown game against Dallastown, a 328-yard three TD playoff game against Central York and against Carlisle, a town that turned out a pretty fair football player in Jim Thorpe, he had 178 scrimmage yards, scored five TDs, had two interceptions and registered more than 100 return yards.
WVU needs a spark but one can’t panic after one game against Penn State, which possesses one of the nation’s top defenses, has extreme speed to run down plays that might break for long gains against other teams.
WVU managed only three plays of 20 or more yards, all passes from Greene to wide receiver Devin Carter. But even with the longest play, a 37-yard toss to an open Carter, had Greene been able to lead him in stride it would have been a longer touchdown.
“It comes down to me not making enough plays,” Greene said. “That’s what it boils down to.”
Rest assured WVU won’t show much against Duquesne unless it has to, but it certainly will look long and hard at what Gallagher and White can bring to the offense in terms of allowing it to swing for the fences against Pitt and through the Big 12 season.
Follow @bhertzel on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.