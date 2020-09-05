2020-21 Marion County Bus Schedules
Wanda Ruth Keefover, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at the Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born on October 26, 1939, in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Arlie E. and Mary E. (Asher) Pyles. After graduating Bridgeport High School, Wanda went on to bec…
Jack Lee Layman, 88 of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Sept 13, 1931 in Fairmont, son of the late Luther George and Jeanette Marie Weaver Layman. A Graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:30 PM at WV National Ceme…
