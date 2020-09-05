Wanda Ruth Keefover, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at the Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born on October 26, 1939, in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Arlie E. and Mary E. (Asher) Pyles. After graduating Bridgeport High School, Wanda went on to bec…