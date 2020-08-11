FAIRMONT — Larissa Cason started work in the Marion County Public Library System as an intern in 2016, while she was attending graduate school at the University of Pittsburgh.
She would go on to become the circulation manager of the library, and then the assistant director in April of 2018.
Her journey in library work started when she went back to school for a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science, finding that her passion was with public libraries and their missions.
“I decided pretty quickly that public libraries was where my heart lay,” Cason said. “I was able to first start as an intern here while I was still in school, and then eventually get hired on.”
Last month, a search committee chose Cason to take over the position of library director, after longtime director Erika Connelly left the job in April. Kerry Trahan, CFO of the library system, was part of the search committee, and said after consideration of several candidates, Cason was found to be the best fit for the job.
“We had multiple applicants, we interviewed them all,” Trahan said. “There was committee of five of us, so we did a ranking system and came up with the best choice, and that was Larissa.”
Trahan said Cason’s background made her a strong choice for the job, in addition to her personality, work ethic and communication skills.
“A master’s in library science was one of the requirements, having some experience in public libraries was another requirement we had, and then having the right personality and skills to lead a team effectively,” Trahan said. “Larissa had all of them, so we’re really happy with the choice that we made.”
In her time working at MCPLS, Cason has been a part of several initiatives to improve the function and the reach of the library system. She has been the point of contact for the Marion County library system for a consortium of libraries across Marion and Harrison counties, and she has helped maintain the new White Hall Express library since it was installed in December.
“The consortium with the Bridgeport Public library and the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library, so I did a lot of work with that,” Cason said. “Secondly the White Hall Express. Erika Connelly was instrumental in getting it funded and here and installed, and once it was installed I took over the day to day management of it.”
Cason said one of the biggest projects the library system has as a long-term plan is the upgrading of its space, with remodels to the current Fairmont branch on the table, as well as the possibility of moving to a new space. While she said the library has no solid plans for this at the moment, Cason said she would be part of seeing this kind of project through.
“The biggest project which will probably take the longest is probably our physical space, whether we may move at some point or remodel,” Cason said. “We constantly want to make sure that we’re upgrading our physical space. It’s just always something to think about.”
Trahan said the library administration now just plans to keep the library progressing through the implementation of new technology, to make sure everyone who wants library access has it available to them. She said the pandemic caused the library to advance different initiatives that have been in the works for some time, which is a trend that could go on.
“I really just hope we continue to progress in where libraries are going and just being really relevant in our communities,” Trahan said. “We’re having to evolve pretty rapidly especially with the COVID aspect of this.”
Trahan also said the move from assistant director to director has been smooth for Cason as well as the rest of the staff of the library, which makes the planning and execution for further initiatives that much easier as well.
“It’s a nice kind of comfortable transition for, I think, all of us,” Trahan said. “I think the staff is pretty happy and we are looking forward to starting this new venture with her.”
Cason said she is excited to be in the new position, and that she hopes to keep pushing the library system forward with new programming and technology that will benefit everyone who has an MCPLS library card.
“It’s a little bit difficult with the pandemic to institute a lot of big change,” Cason said. “But really we want to make sure that we’re serving all of the population of Marion County as best we can at this point in time.”
