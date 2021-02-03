FAIRMONT — In what projected as a huge Mountain East Conference clash going in between reliable Fairmont State and emerging power Charleston, the Golden Eagles laid it all on the line with a combination of collective grit and skill on Wednesday that may just be enough to shake the league’s balance of power this season from the usual titans of the Falcons and West Liberty Hilltoppers.
Armed with a deep and versatile roster and well-versed in basketball’s dossier of purities related to ball movement, spacing and toughness, the Golden Eagles went into the Falcons’ house at Joe Retton Arena and came away with an 85-70 victory that ran their win streak to seven games and represented their second win in as many games over the MEC’s modern-day powers of Fairmont State and West Liberty.
"The measuring stick for so long has been West Liberty, and we have great respect for them and we have great respect for Fairmont," Charleston coach Dwaine Osborne said, "but I would like to think that were also somewhere up there. So we're going to be excited any time we win because wins are hard to get, but we also have expectations for ourselves that are pretty high."
The Golden Eagles (7-2) were tried and tested by the Falcons, especially when Fairmont State (4-2) ticked up the energy and hard-charged UC with a gutsy second half run. But through it all, the Golden Eagles never wavered in either their approach or their attack, as they led for 39 of the game’s 40 minutes and never allowed the Falcons to get within less than 14 points in the second half.
"We didn't have the intensity we needed, especially at the start of the game," Fairmont State coach Tim Koenig. "We didn't execute and they're really good, if you give them open shots, they're going to make them."
All game long on both ends, Charleston played with an elegant synergy and fluidity while also matching Fairmont’s rugged physicality and toughness in what was a spirited 80-minute war between the two teams. On offense, the Golden Eagles unfurled spicy ping-ping passing sequences within a harmonious string-like coordination of off ball player movement and screen setting. And on defense, they dug in to defend Fairmont’s dynamic off-ball attackers in 1-on-1 situations and worked almost telepathic switches and re-switches to neutralize the Falcons’ screening actions.
For the game, the Golden Eagles shot a blistering 63.6%, including a blazing 12-of-21 from 3, while Fairmont State shot just 41.4% from the field, including a blah 8-of-25 from deep. That hot shooting and stingy defense Charleston amounted to a double-digit lead just over five minutes into the game and a 20-point margin by the 7:46 mark of the first half at 34-14. UC maintained that 20-point margin into the half at 49-29, and Fairmont never got closer than 61-47 with 10:55 left to play.
"I think we were fortunate we shot the ball so well, especially from 3, and we finished plays well and really passed the ball, especially in the first half," said Osborne, whose Eagles shot 68% from the field and went 10-of-16 from 3 in the first half alone. "And that's part of building the team and putting it together the way it's put together. It's kind of like a puzzle. I don't necessarily think we have the most talented player at the 1-2-3-4-5 any time we play, but it's about how they fit together and what their chemistry is like and I feel pretty good about that."
Charleston sophomore forward Eddie Colbert led the path to victory for the Golden Eagles, as his inside-outside capabilities spurned the Falcons for 23 points and seven rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3.
Junior guard Keith Williams added another 14 points and three steals for UC, with all 14 of those points coming in a first half in which he went 5-of-5 from the field, including 4-of-4 from deep. Senior guard Seth O’Neal poured in 12 points, and he cut the Falcons up with a game-high eight assists to go with five rebounds, while big man Lamont McManus just missed a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.
For Fairmont State, junior swingman Isaiah Sanders continued his torrid start to the season with a team-high 22 points and five rebounds on 7-of-13 shooting. Sanders got his jumper working early with a pair of 3s and was relentless attacking the hoop from thereafter.
Zyon Dobbs added 14 points, three rebounds and two assists on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3, for the Falcons in 30-plus minutes off the bench, while Dale Bonner and Przemyslaw Golek each cracked double digits as well with 13 points and 10 points, respectively. Senior guard and leader Cole VonHandorf played 32 minutes and scored seven points to go with a pair of steals in his return to action after missing Fairmont State's Monday victory over Alderson Broaddus.
"We have to get better," Koenig said. "Our defense, in terms of all of their screening actions on and off the ball just wasn't very good. Our press wasn't very good. And then in the first half we had 10 turnovers, which if you turn the ball over 10 times in a half, you have no chance.
"They're a good team, but we have to get better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.