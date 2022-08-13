Cheers to the Tygart Valley United Way which hosted its first leadership breakfast on Aug. 11 for the first time in two years. Now, it’s time for the community to step up and help the nonprofit raise $625,000 to help other nonprofits in five counties. This year, the focus is on families that live just above the poverty level but have trouble making ends meet financially.
Cheers to the East Fairmont High football team for rolling up their sleeves and putting in some sweat equity at their school. They teamed up with the student council to beautify their campus on Aug. 12. Keep up the good work.
Cheers to Pierpont Community and Technical College for establishing a new program for young adults with intellectual disabilities. Using a Benedum Foundation grant, PRIDE will teach 12 adults various life skills with the goal of self-sustainability.
Cheers to the Monongahela Valley Association Health Center for hosting a community backpack giveaway this week for area students. Events like these help make a community stronger and more cohesive.
Cheers to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for working to craft the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed by the U.S. House Friday. The bill includes a great number of pieces to improve the lives of West Virginians, including helping those who suffer from black lung.
Jeers to Rep. David McKinley, R-1, who rushed to issue a press release Aug. 12 explaining why he voted against the Inflation Reduction Act. His reasons for the no vote involved parroting tiring, widespread GOP talking points about inflation and gas prices, that if repeated enough times, they’re convinced will win them votes in November.
Mega Cheers to the sister duo of Jordan Brinacomb and Kelly Wiesenborn who recently purchased the two former locations of Lion in the Sun to open their own salon, The Sol Haven. As reported in the Times West Virginian, “Words are inadequate, but you have saved more than one business because you have more than one location....We wish you nothing but the best,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Mary Jo Thomas said.
Cheers to all of the Fairmont residents who signed up to run for Fairmont City Council. It takes courage to put oneself out there in such a manner, so kudos to each of you. Now, let the scrutiny begin.
Cheers to Novelis in East Side, which is helping fund and cheering on the Fairmont Parks Department in building an inclusive park in East Side. It’s involvement like this that makes a city a great place to work, live and raise a family.
