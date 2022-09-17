Cheers to each organization involved with creating and executing the upcoming Girls in Aviation Day to be held at Pierpont Community & Technical College’s National Aerospace Education Center, at 1050 East Benedum Industrial Dr. in Bridgeport from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. While studies are inconclusive, one report states that fewer than 3% of aviation jobs are held by women while women comprise half of the world’s population.
Cheers to the 30 members of the Tygart Valley United Way’s Senator Society, which is for donors who have reached a cumulative donation total of $10,000 to United Way, who were recognized Thursday for their contributions during a ceremony at Stone House Lavender. D.D. Meighen summed it up well: “The agencies they help, the services they offer and the performance that they give are exceptional. It’s been expanding every year now and has expanded into adjoining counties. It helps us to see how we are a global community.” Consider donating to United Way’s Annual Campaign, which has a goal of $625,000.
Cheers to former Mountaineers’ quarterback Geno Smith, who not only earned the position as starting quarterback this season for the Seattle Seahawks, but on Monday defeated his former teammate Russell Wilson. We applaud Smith who is being inducted into the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame today in Morgantown. This is what sticking to your dream and putting in the hard work looks like.
Cheers to Fairmont State for re-instituting its Community Choir, which began practices recently. Director John Morrison invites people of all ages and skill levels to join in and prepare for a concert planned for later this fall. The arts are part of what makes a community a desirable place to live and raise a family.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for voting to officially oppose Amendment 2, which is also known as the Property Tax Modernization Act. The proposal been dubbed a power grab by the West Virginia Legislature because, if passed, the amendment would give the legislature control over $515 million of property tax revenue, or 27 percent of total property tax revenue in the state. It would result in the fulfillment of a long-term goal of state legislators to take control of a significant portion of property tax revenue in order to pursue a property tax cut that largely benefits out-of-state businesses. Property taxes pay for services such as school systems, ambulance services, libraries and more.
Cheers to Marion County teachers A.J. Field and Victoria Strader and others for their participation in the Clinical Teacher of Record program, which lets the top performers in a college’s education program take their student teaching a step further. While the typical education student will shadow a teacher in their field, CTRs are given a classroom of their own and are bonafide teachers short of a few credentials. It’s folks like Field and Strader who are not only helping fulfill a critical need, they are setting examples of the hard work that teaching requires.
