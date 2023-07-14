Jeers to former WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins for his sudden memory loss regarding his resignation from his post after having a blackout DUI in Pittsburgh and then resigning the next day. A red flag certainly went up when it was reported that Huggins had hired an attorney from Cincinnati instead of the local counsel he usually calls on. Did no local attorneys want to take case?
Cheers to former Marion County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Jonathan Board for being nominated to serve on the West Virginia First Foundation, the statewide panel that is being established by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to oversee how the dollars from opioid lawsuit settlements will be distributed back to municipalities and counties hit hard during the height of the opioid epidemic. We urge every board member to keep transparency and accountability top of mind in executing their new duties.
Cheers to the Summer Reading Program staff at the Marion County Public Library System for teaching teens compassion for others by putting together care packages for the city’s less fortunate residents. It’s lessons like these that will help build a new generation of adults who have character and care and respect others. As the library’s Liz Butta said appropriately, “Sometimes people are only one emergency or catastrophe away from being on the street.”
Cheers to the West Virginia Department Education for bringing its teacher training session about how to become a National Board Certified teacher to Bridgeport this week. As Times West Virginia reporter Jack Walker reported, teachers did an exercise that explained how “students who excelled in the classroom tended to come from more comfortable financial situations — and kids lacking financial resources had to travel a longer distance to reach the proverbial finish line. The exercise aimed to visualize the way socioeconomic barriers make it harder for some students to succeed in the classroom.” The more teachers can can be trained to aware of these challenges, the better off we will become as a community.
Cheers to Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity, which is gearing up to break ground for three new homes on Robinson Street that will move three families out of sub-standard living quarters. Any help our community can give to this organization will be repaid tenfold at least. “Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward our vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing,” according to its website.
Cheers to the Marion County Commission for restoring a piece of local, physical history — the stained glass windows in the Marion County Courthouse. But, Jeers to the reality that the county only has enough money to fund one of the multiple phases needed to fully restore the windows properly.
Cheers to Fairmont City Council for deciding to revitalize the Beltline neighborhood, an area which has a high number of rental properties, low public health outcomes and numerous undeveloped and derelict properties. While Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither will executing the revitalization plan which was prepared by Somerset, Pennsylvania-based multi-disciplinary firm Stromberg/Garrigan and Associates Inc.
Cheers to the Marion County Public Library System for all of its unique offerings for the public. This truly is not your grandmother’s library by any means. With new programs and resources, such as 3D printing, the libraries are becoming more like creative centers that also offer books, DVDs, ebooks and so much more. For example, have you tapped into the free movie and TV streaming service called Kanopy? It’s free for library cardholders.
Cheers to Fairmont State University physics professor George P. Sharma who is presenting his research on student-centered learning to a national conference this weekend. Sharma’s presentation titled “Improving Teaching in Physics Courses Using SCALE-UP Pedagogies,” focuses on how students can learn more when they are doing hands-on, collaborative activities instead of sitting through lectures and doing solo labwork.
