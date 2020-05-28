Cheers to the Town of Monongah for finding a safe, unique way to celebrate Memorial Day this week. Again, we all have to keep in mind what Gov. Jim Justice said. “This virus isn’t going anywhere. We just have to find a way to live with it until there is a vaccine.”
Cheers to Rivesville Youth Baseball for erring on the side of an over abundance of caution and canceling this year’s baseball season while the COVID-19 remains a real fact in our lives. We will have years of ahead of us to play baseball. Remember to stay safe.
Cheers to Fairmont resident Mary Romino for turning 100 on May 22. She was greeted by a drive-by parade of 100 vehicles whose passengers offered up hugs, birthday cards and more.
Cheers to the Marion County teachers and students who worked in recent weeks to close down their classrooms for the 2019-20 school year. Here’s one for the record books.
Jeers to the Board of Governors of Fairmont State University for voting to end the university’s music and theatre education programs, which usually help bolster the quality of life in a community. They are being axed for the sake of saving $90,000 at a time in which we’ve already lost our community hospital leaving the city with little else to hang its hat on.
Cheers to the Governor’s COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities and its two local members — Romelia Hodges and Tiffany Walker Samuels, both of Fairmont — for working to bring COVID-19 testing to the local African American community for two days last week. For a community who are already skeptical of government and the health care system, the testing event was a much-needed success.
Cheers to the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and the Marion County Board of Education and the various businesses that stepped forward to help honor the Class of 2020 with the graduates’ photos of signs strategically placed about the county and their schools. What a fitting way to honor their accomplishments during such a trying time of uncertainty.
Cheers to the City of Fairmont Water Utility for conducting spring system flushing to keep the city’s water safe and running in top form during the coronavirus pandemic. The city department also supplies water to some 50,000 water customers outside of the city limits that will also be flushing their system lines to ensure water quality as well.
Cheers to the owners of Fairmont Veterinary Hospital for the courage and commitment to animal welfare during such a trying time for our community and world. The company is expanding its building to accommodate more pets and more pet owners during the slow moving uncertain time of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cheers to WVU Medicine and Mon Health System for both being granted Certificates of Need to build new hospitals in Marion County. An extra cheer to WVU Medicine for also getting an additional CON to take over the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center and get it back up and running as a local hospital and functioning ER.
