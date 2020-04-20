Cheers to Preston County Judge Steven L. Shaffer who issued an emergency order stopping seizure of bank account and stimulus funds by WVU Hospitals during the time of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeers to the collection agencies contracted by WVU Hospitals involved in the Judge Shaffer case who are going after the funds of those already living on the margins during this high period of record unemployment and job losses.
Cheers to the Mountaineer Food Bank for coming to the aid of Marion County families who are facing food insecurity with a drive-thru food distribution here at Palatine Park. Helping families and children during this challenging time is the greatest good any of us can do.
Cheers to Fairmont State University for continuing to innovate education with the addition of a new master’s degree in health care management, which will be completely online and geared towards working professionals.
Cheers to the Benedum Airport and the $1.1 million in aid it is going to receive as part of the CARES Act. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito, (R-W.Va.) said the CARES Act is providing funds for airports across the country, because of the downturn they have taken in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice and the strict measures he and state health officials are maintaining the face of the COVID-19 virus. While these measures may be uncomfortable for everyone, they are saving lives.
Cheers to Fairmont State University senior Emily Gersper who earned third place at the West Virginia Collegiate Business Competition recently held in an online streaming environment. Gersper won a total of $2,500 – $1,000 for the regional competition and $1,500 for the state competition. She plans to use the award funds to help launch her new business called West Virginia Storybook weddings.
Cheers to Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia National Guard and the work they have done to pitch in and answer phones at Workforce West Virginia so state employees can process unemployment claims for those impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. This kind of roll up your sleeves work is what the Mountain State needs right now to help those who are hurting.
Cheers to WVU women’s basketball standout Tynice Martin who gets to live her dream in professional sports. Martin was selected by the Los Angeles Dream in the third round of last week’s WNBA draft. Make us all West Virginia proud!
Cheers to Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine and others who enforced the strict guidelines of the coronavirus by issuing a citation to a local resident who did not comply with the governor’s orders.
Cheers to Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, for the leadership he continues to display daily regarding the pandemic and how he is working to keep Marion County safe and stop community spread. These measures are working, and we are truly all in this together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.