FAIRMONT — Volunteers are needed July 6-10 to assist the Ecumenical Mission Team with a local mission project, which has yet to be determined.
Working in cooperation with the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches, the mission team is currently reviewing local projects to work on in Marion County, but they need help from the community to make it happen.
Many volunteers are needed to assist in the work of the team. Since many people are staying home this summer due to unemployment or concerns about the coronavirus, officials anticipate the Spirit working to bring many workers, just as the Spirit has brought many projects to help those in need in previous years.
Volunteers must be at least 14 years of age, and those who are under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All volunteers must have their own health insurance coverage or they can purchase insurance for the week.
The team will gather each morning for breakfast and to pack lunches at a local church to be announced prior to the start of work. The work day begins at 7:30 a.m. with a gathering that includes a devotion and breakfast followed by travel to work site. The morning work session will run from 8:30 to Noon with lunch onsite until 12:30 p.m. The afternoon work session will run until 4:30 p.m.
Volunteers do not have to be skilled as there is always plenty of unskilled work to be done nor do volunteers have to reside in Marion County or be a member of any particular church. All people of faith are welcome to participate.
There will be no cost to the applicant to participate, but donations to assist with the work are needed and churches and individuals are encouraged to help out as they feel so moved. Additional information on where to meet and work details will be shared with those who apply as volunteers. Donations can be made to: St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 407 Jackson St., Fairmont, WV 26554, (Note: Marion Summer Mission). Those interested in making an application for either home repair or to volunteer may contact Deacon David Lester at 304-363-7434 weekdays 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. or 304-592-2693 evenings & weekends or by e-mail @ davidplester@aol.com.
