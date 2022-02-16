ACROSS
1 Sugar and __
6 Sword
11 Fine violin, for short
16 "__ la vista, baby!"
21 Temperament
22 Large serpent
23 Speechify
24 Bar legally
25 iPad maker
26 Anklebone
27 One of the Chipmunks
28 River in Europe
29 Contend
30 Little bit
31 Quid __ quo
33 Cut
35 Chemin de __
36 She, in Chartres
38 Exist
39 AFL- __
40 Pasture
41 Cook a certain way
42 Rodents
44 Official order
48 Small portion to drink
51 Agile
54 Metallic sound
55 Deprivation
57 River in Nebraska
61 "Tempest" role
62 Miami- __ County
63 Spiked
65 Hurts
66 Transport
67 Where Minsk is
70 Challenges
72 Cereal grass
73 Black cuckoo
74 Experts
75 Flanders or Beatty
77 High ranking Turk
79 Application
80 Frond
82 Seaman
83 Give in
85 X-ray machine, e.g.
87 Delicious
89 Marquee notice
90 Boy
91 Grind together
92 Path
94 Reheated
96 Small dog
97 Egyptian god
100 Item for a sculler
101 Commerce
104 Set of parts
105 Go by boat
106 Rest
107 Schuss
108 Word on a road sign
110 Fiasco
112 Marine bird
113 Seed's hard coat
116 Alma __
118 Regretted
119 Tough question
120 "__ and Cleopatra"
122 Verne's captain
123 Good-hearted
124 Posh
125 Handle roughly
127 Circular room
129 Florida __
130 Corvine cry
133 Workplace, for short
135 Enemy
136 Hard liquor
137 Capture
141 Goat hair garment
142 Mister, in Madrid
144 Sawbones
145 Wallop
146 Lubricate
147 Term in grammar
149 Oil bottle
151 Genuflect
153 Divert
155 Understandable
156 Happen as a result
157 Efface
158 Inventor Nikola __
159 Kind of fund
160 Abounds
161 Office gadget
162 Woolen fabric
DOWN
1 Barber service
2 Student
3 Drive
4 Mil. rank
5 Word in a palindrome
6 Lampoon
7 Die down
8 Tree trunk
9 Big flightless bird
10 Speaking hoarsely
11 Middling (Hyph.)
12 Number prefix
13 Butts
14 Island
15 Disallowed
16 Neither __ nor there
17 Powdery residue
18 Rigid
19 Ink for printers
20 Mimicry
30 A spice
32 Pole
34 Complain
37 Fix firmly (with "in")
39 Wickerwork worker
43 Sick
44 Golden-touch king
45 Totality
46 Warty creature
47 Broke loose
49 Wing
50 Name for a stranger
51 Twangy
52 Peace goddess
53 Artist of a kind
54 More wan
56 Antitoxins
58 Uncaring
59 Pester in fun
60 Lab compound
62 Rot
64 __ Moines
67 Source of electric current
68 Open, in a way
69 Dry, as wine
71 Roofing piece
76 Remove
78 Doctors' org.
81 Distant
83 Macaw genus
84 Pop
86 Snake
88 Defunct airliner
89 Suffer from heat
91 Old merchant association
92 __ del Sol
93 Of a wood
95 Center (Prefix)
96 Walked back and forth
98 Buenos __
99 Ford or Fonda
102 Goal
103 Campus VIP
105 Steam bath
109 Show of a kind, for short
111 "The Princess __"
112 Browned bread
114 __ turkey
115 Literary collection
117 "Nonsense!"
119 Work at
121 Christmastide
123 Rapped
124 Penny
126 Surgeon's knife
128 Spaceship (Abbr.)
129 Hitman
130 Fish in a net
131 Poplar
132 Died down
134 Carried
136 Web-footed birds
138 Stir up
139 Way between seats
140 Beg
142 Withered
143 Trick
144 Poor grades
145 Do better than
148 Droop
150 Cogito ergo __
152 Gun gp.
153 Courtroom fig.
154 Kitten's cry
