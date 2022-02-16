ACROSS

1 Sugar and __

6 Sword

11 Fine violin, for short

16 "__ la vista, baby!"

21 Temperament

22 Large serpent

23 Speechify

24 Bar legally

25 iPad maker

26 Anklebone

27 One of the Chipmunks

28 River in Europe

29 Contend

30 Little bit

31 Quid __ quo

33 Cut

35 Chemin de __

36 She, in Chartres

38 Exist

39 AFL- __

40 Pasture

41 Cook a certain way

42 Rodents

44 Official order

48 Small portion to drink

51 Agile

54 Metallic sound

55 Deprivation

57 River in Nebraska

61 "Tempest" role

62 Miami- __ County

63 Spiked

65 Hurts

66 Transport

67 Where Minsk is

70 Challenges

72 Cereal grass

73 Black cuckoo

74 Experts

75 Flanders or Beatty

77 High ranking Turk

79 Application

80 Frond

82 Seaman

83 Give in

85 X-ray machine, e.g.

87 Delicious

89 Marquee notice

90 Boy

91 Grind together

92 Path

94 Reheated

96 Small dog

97 Egyptian god

100 Item for a sculler

101 Commerce

104 Set of parts

105 Go by boat

106 Rest

107 Schuss

108 Word on a road sign

110 Fiasco

112 Marine bird

113 Seed's hard coat

116 Alma __

118 Regretted

119 Tough question

120 "__ and Cleopatra"

122 Verne's captain

123 Good-hearted

124 Posh

125 Handle roughly

127 Circular room

129 Florida __

130 Corvine cry

133 Workplace, for short

135 Enemy

136 Hard liquor

137 Capture

141 Goat hair garment

142 Mister, in Madrid

144 Sawbones

145 Wallop

146 Lubricate

147 Term in grammar

149 Oil bottle

151 Genuflect

153 Divert

155 Understandable

156 Happen as a result

157 Efface

158 Inventor Nikola __

159 Kind of fund

160 Abounds

161 Office gadget

162 Woolen fabric

DOWN

1 Barber service

2 Student

3 Drive

4 Mil. rank

5 Word in a palindrome

6 Lampoon

7 Die down

8 Tree trunk

9 Big flightless bird

10 Speaking hoarsely

11 Middling (Hyph.)

12 Number prefix

13 Butts

14 Island

15 Disallowed

16 Neither __ nor there

17 Powdery residue

18 Rigid

19 Ink for printers

20 Mimicry

30 A spice

32 Pole

34 Complain

37 Fix firmly (with "in")

39 Wickerwork worker

43 Sick

44 Golden-touch king

45 Totality

46 Warty creature

47 Broke loose

49 Wing

50 Name for a stranger

51 Twangy

52 Peace goddess

53 Artist of a kind

54 More wan

56 Antitoxins

58 Uncaring

59 Pester in fun

60 Lab compound

62 Rot

64 __ Moines

67 Source of electric current

68 Open, in a way

69 Dry, as wine

71 Roofing piece

76 Remove

78 Doctors' org.

81 Distant

83 Macaw genus

84 Pop

86 Snake

88 Defunct airliner

89 Suffer from heat

91 Old merchant association

92 __ del Sol

93 Of a wood

95 Center (Prefix)

96 Walked back and forth

98 Buenos __

99 Ford or Fonda

102 Goal

103 Campus VIP

105 Steam bath

109 Show of a kind, for short

111 "The Princess __"

112 Browned bread

114 __ turkey

115 Literary collection

117 "Nonsense!"

119 Work at

121 Christmastide

123 Rapped

124 Penny

126 Surgeon's knife

128 Spaceship (Abbr.)

129 Hitman

130 Fish in a net

131 Poplar

132 Died down

134 Carried

136 Web-footed birds

138 Stir up

139 Way between seats

140 Beg

142 Withered

143 Trick

144 Poor grades

145 Do better than

148 Droop

150 Cogito ergo __

152 Gun gp.

153 Courtroom fig.

154 Kitten's cry

