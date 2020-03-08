FAIRMONT – If current Fairmont State junior Kenzie Melko-Marshall knew one thing about NCAA Division 2 basketball while growing up, it was that Fairmont — a program located just 15 minutes down Interstate 79 from his hometown of Morgantown — could hold their own nationally.
With years of NAIA and NCAA postseason appearances, numerous conference championships from the now-defunct WVIAC, and the winningest college basketball coach of all-time in Joe Retton to tout the program’s lineage of success in small college basketball, it’s common knowledge in the region that Fairmont State doesn’t mess around when it comes to the hardwood.
“I came to Fairmont knowing this is a really good program, that it is a winner’s program. We have kind of just taken it and ran. Being able to have that kind of success year in and year out is what I came here for,” Melko-Marshall said.
Fast forward four years from his senior season of high school, when he made the decision to commit to the program at Fairmont, and he has now become a pivotal player for a team that finished their regular season and conference tournament slate at 23-7, bowing out of the MEC Tournament in the semi-final round.
During that loss at the conference tournament, Melko-Marshall took a huge step towards cementing himself as part of Fairmont State basketball history, as he surpassed the 1,000 point mark with a 12-point performance. He became the 51st player in program history to reach the milestone.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment, and it’s something I didn’t get to do in high school. It just speaks to the work I put in over the years,” Melko-Marshall said.
“He’s gotten better as the season has gone on and he has had one heck of a career. He still has a lot to build, and his career is still going and getting better and better. He’s been an absolute pleasure to coach and be around on a daily basis,” first-year Fairmont head coach Tim Koenig said.
Melko-Marshall is just third on the roster in scoring this season, trailing behind Dale Bonner and Cole VonHandorf — but anyone who has seen the team play knows just how important the energy and skill set he brings to the court is.
“My mentality I bring to the floor is a defensive-first mindset, and I feel like the defensive anchor of the team. I just try to bring energy to that end of the floor, and when usually when I play well defensively I have my best games on offense as well. Just bringing that momentum and energy is really important to me,” Melko-Marshall said.
“He and Cole [VonHandorf] have the most experience on the team, and we have leadership up and down the roster, but Kenzie is one of our main guys. There is a lot expected from him, and he’s been doing a great job with that. He’s a very versatile player. It’s really hard to score 1,000 points in your career if you aren’t. He’s also durable. He’s there every day,” Koenig said.
Melko-Marshall wasn’t always the offensive weapon and key figure he is, though — he notes that he never eclipsed 1,000 points under the tutelage of Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman during his days as a Mohigan. That’s something that makes his transformation into his current standing even more impressive. He credits his work ethic and dedication to developing his offensive craft in practice to his present-day abilities.
“I’ve worked hard to complete my game and eliminate any weaknesses I have. Whether it’s ball-handling or shooting, I just put in countless hours in the gym working on my offensive game. That’s something I kind of lacked coming into college and I wanted to make it a strength,” Melko-Marshall said.
“I’m never satisfied with where I’m at in my game, and I’m always trying to learn new things and be a better basketball player. With that comes a lot of struggles, and it’s frustrating because you know what you’re capable of. But understanding that it’s going to happen and to work through the bad days is the most important thing.”
For Koenig, that work ethic has proven one of the most impressive things about Melko-Marshall’s game, which is a quality he knows from years spent on the collegiate coaching scene is often rarely possessed the way his standout junior owns it.
“He works his tail off, and he’s always trying to get better. That’s a great combination. He’s not satisfied and he’s trying to get better every day. That’s a great quality to have and with him, you see the results,” Koenig said.
Melko-Marshall’s development has been four years in the making, and that’s a fact that former Fairmont State head coach and current Boston Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla reminded him of often. Once last year’s crop of seniors was gone, the program was going to be young, and rely on a player like Melko-Marshall to lead them.
“Opportunity is everything. I waited three years for this moment, I redshirted a year and played two years behind some really good basketball players. So I’ve been ready and waiting for this moment, and Joe made it clear to me that once I was a junior it would be me and Cole’s show to run,” Melko-Marshall said.
“And when Coach Koenig showed up it was kind of the same thing. To be that guy on the floor, that’s something I was ready for. Fairmont State basketball is known for winning, and to be able to be one of the faces of that is special.”
And not only does Melko-Marshall get to play that role as a face of success for one of the region’s most storied small college programs, but he gets to do it in front of a crowd that by and large has been at least tangentially aware of his career for well over a half-decade. And to get to represent his hometown, alma mater, and the region of north-central West Virginia as a leader for one of it’s most successful basketball programs is a dream come true.
“The continued support from the community and other people that have been around a long time is really special. I think it does mean more because I’m so close to home. My mom and my little brother get to come to every game. Being as close to them as possible was very important to me, and to be able to have this type of success close to home is just a bonus,” he said.
