PRINCETON — A 10-year-old entrepreneur who wanted to earn enough money for a Dollywood trip so his hardworking mother wouldn’t have to pay for it plans to go back this July, and this time Dollywood and a hotel chain impressed by his work ethic plan to help out.
Jayden Barnes started selling lemonade on Mercer Street about a week ago. He chose the business district for its traffic, and he was soon selling two types of lemonade and snacks, and giving free cups of lemonade to the men and women of law enforcement. Jayden, who wants to be a state trooper when he grows up, said that he wanted to recognize the officers’ service to the community.
After working about a week, Jayden was doing well and on his way to raising enough money for a trip; meanwhile, word about his efforts was spreading. Deputy D. Calloway with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department mentioned Jayden on Snapchat, and one of Calloway’s friends, Susan Maninga of Princeton, featured Jayden’s lemonade stand on her Facebook page. People inspired by his story sent about $115; and $50 of it came from the Sevierville Police Department in the Pigeon Forge area.
Jayden and his mother traveled to Dollywood last Friday, and thanks to help from Pigeon Forge residents, he could use his earnings as spending money.
The Dollywood Company in Pigeon Forge saw the June 13 feature about Jayden in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and inquired about contacting his family. Wes Ramey, the company’s public relations director, said they wanted to know if there was anything the company could do to help with the visit.
“It isn’t anything we are doing for publicity, just something to help a young man who is willing to work hard for what he wants,” Ramey said. He later made contact with Jayden’s family.
Another Pigeon Forge business, Hampton Inn & Suites on the Parkway, saw the Daily Telegraph story about Jayden and inquired about reaching him. The Daily Telegraph forwarded the company’s message to Jayden’s mother, Ashley Hylton.
Tim Rice, managing partner with Hampton Inn & Suites on the Parkway, told Hylton that the hotel would reserve a complementary room. Rice said the hotel, which is located near Dollywood on the Parkway, will “line them up July 6 for three nights.”
Rice said that he saw the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s story on Facebook and came away “very touched by Jayden’s act of kindness, and his mother’s countless acts of love are being rewarded while he’s at such a young age.”
Another touching aspect of Jayden’s story was how the Pigeon Forge community’s police and firefighters reached out to him, Rice said.
Hylton said after speaking with The Dollywood Company and the hotel chain that the family planned to go back to Dollywood on July 6.
“This is blowing my mind,” she said of the response. “Jayden loved Dollywood. He rode all the rides, he just really liked it.”
The family didn’t get to experience all of Dollywood during their first visit. Jayden said that he really wanted to visit the water park.
“Yes, it’s called Splash Country,” he added. “I liked the Mystery Mine. That’s where the fire shoots at your face.”
Hylton said she went with Jayden on his first trip, and this second trip will include his sister, Kaylee, and brother Trust.
Jayden had just finished selling lemonade Tuesday as his family’s second trip started coming together, and he said that he plans to keep operating his stand throughout the summer.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
