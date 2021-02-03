FAIRMONT — The Marion County Grand Jury handed down over 50 indictments during its February session held Monday and Tuesday.
Of those indicted was Jeremy May, of 214 Robinson St., in Fairmont. May, 44, was indicted for drug delivery resulting in death and failure to render aid. According to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman, efforts were made to revive the victim were not fruitful and a period of time have elapsed since the overdose of the victim and 911 being called.
Freeman said the victim was placed in a bath of cold water before calling 911. Police secured the scene and in doing so the anonymous caller indicated that a roommate of the victim had personally observed May inject heroin into the victim, who overdosed almost immediately. May told the roommate to not call 911 and May himself did not call 911.
Also indicted during this session:
Sammy Martz, 45, Fairmont, intimidation of and retaliation against public officers and employees, jurors and witnesses
James Closson, 33, Fairmont, strangulation, interfering with emergency communications
Melvin Borden, 49, Fairmont, domestic battery third offense
Elijah Fennell, 27, Fairmont, carrying a concealed firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance (heroin)
Michael Ray Schmidl, 34, Oakland, Md., possession with intent to deliver five grams or more of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver a Controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Shane Burden, 35, Fairmont, attempt to commit felony, disorderly conduct, failure to fingerprint, destruction of property
Richard Allen Moore, 37, Fairmont, conspiracy to commit felony controlled substance offenses and robbery in the first degree (with a firearm)
Miles L. Clouston, 27, Fairmont, distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct
William A. Washington, 62, Fairmont, burglary
Ronald Ray Rhodes Jr., 37, Montana Mines, sexual assault in the first degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
Jordan Brammer, 31, Fairmont, domestic battery, third offense
Bennie Robinson, 23, Pontiac, Mich., malicious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance alprazolam and methamphetamine, obstructing an officer
Steven Allen Turner II, 31, Carolina, W.Va., possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Shawn Fain, 43, Clarksburg, wanton endangerment involving a firearm (x3) persons prohibited from possessing a firearm
Bryan S. Wynder, 33, Fairmont, strangulation, domestic battery, third or subsequent offense
Jared Adam Toothman, 37, Fairmont, driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or drugs causing serious bodily injury, child neglect creating risk of injury
Shaquille Lewis, 26, Fairmont, fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others
Ronald Allman, 49, Weston, fraudulent use of an access device (x2)
Andrew J. Merrifield, 27, Fairview, fraudulent schemes
Zachary Kapp, 30, Clarksburg, uttering
Nicholas Littleton, 38, Gypsy, W.Va., fleeing in a motor vehicle in reckless disregard for the safety of others, receiving, concealing or transferring stolen property, possession with intent To deliver a controlled substance (marijuana and heroin)
Jacob Bowman, 19, Fairmont, robbery in the first degree (with firearm); conspiracy to commit a felony
Corey L. Hostuttler, 24, Mannington, distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, soliciting a minor via computer, sexual assault in the second degree
Robert Whitlow, 31, Princeton, burglary, battery (x2), assault on an officer (x3), battery on an officer
Steven Clyde Tucker, 58, Farmington, breaking and entering, grand larceny, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
Shane A. Haller, 28, Fairmont, burglary
Johnny Slater, 30, Mannington, receiving or transferring stolen goods
Daniel Wilson, 35, Mannington, receiving or transferring stolen goods
David John Beavan, 24, sexual assault in the third degree, attempted sexual assault in the third degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse in the third degree, incest, sexual abuse by a parent, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
Kenneth Kallel, 27, Clarksburg, possession with intent to deliver five grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) and conspiracy to commit felony controlled substance offenses
Karron Dontavis Waller, 25, Fairmont, possession with intent to deliver five grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin) and conspiracy to commit felony controlled substance offenses
Sheryl M. Herbert, 53, Morgantown, embezzlement
Joshua Ford, 35, NCRJ, conspiracy to commit felony controlled substance offense, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, heroin and LSD
Tara Hardesty, 38, Rivesville, conspiracy to commit felony controlled substance offense, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine, heroin and LSD
Michael Wollard, 33, Fairmont, conspiracy to violate felony drug laws
Alexandria Rotunda, 41, Fairmont, delivery of controlled substance (fentanyl) x2, unlawful possession of fentanyl x2
Marcus Garland, 48, Baltimore, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (methamphetamine) conspiracy to violate felony drug laws; child neglect creating risk of serious injury
Jennifer Barker, 28, Fairmont, obtaining property in return For worthless check
Mishawn Gordon, 33, Detroit, taking identity of another person
Floyd Trower, 42, Princeton, fraudulent schemes
John Junior Jones, 44, Baxter, receiving or transferring stolen goods
Brenda L. Price, 58, Baxter, receiving or transferring stolen goods
Travis C. King, 22, Worthington, sexual assault in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian custodian or person in a position of trust to a child
Marcus Garland, 48, Baltimore, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (methamphetamine) possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (heroin)
Roy Allen Moats, 40, Newburg, W.Va., receiving or transferring stolen goods, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle
Melvin Borden, 49, Fairmont, attempted first degree murder (firearm), possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (heroin), assault during the commission of a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment involving a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm by A prohibited person
Jason Ware, 37, Fairmont, felon in possession of a firearm; wanton endangerment
Charles Elias Pollack, 40, Fairview, attempted first degree murder
Arthur R. Teets, Jr., 41, Fairmont, burglary
