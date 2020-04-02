Prep athletes find creative ways to train during pandemic

FAIRMONT – For athletes hoping to compete at an elite level, there is no true off-season because they’re training to be both a better athlete and more skilled at particular sport.
While the world faces a global pandemic with the outbreak of COVID-19, it may seem as if the return of regular athletic competition is far off. However, competition will return and the ensuing results will show who prepared during their time away and who didn’t.
With numerous public facilities such as stadiums, gymnasiums, and weight rooms closed to limit community spread of the virus, athletes are having to figure out how to train while maintaining social distancing.
In Marion County, many athletes are resorting creative ways of training and one high school athlete hopes to make training a little easier for her peers and younger athletes following her during this challenging time.
Marley Washenitz, a standout girls’ basketball player at Fairmont Senior High just came off another successful season which finished with Class AA first team all-state honors and an appearance by the Polar Bears at the Class AA state tournament, is back on the grind during her time off. Washenitz still has access to her usual trainers during this time – and with most facilities being closed, she is taking to her garage and the hoop set up outside her house to train.
This week she launched a series of streaming workout sessions with her trainers three days a week via the Zoom app – which can be downloaded on either a smartphone or laptop – so fellow basketball players of all ages can follow along. All they’ll need, she said, is a basketball and some space.
“Obviously, it’s hard for others to get workouts in and go through them and stuff like that, so I’m trying to make it a lot more easier and more accessible for other kids who aren’t as lucky to have basketball courts outside their house or down the street from them, because obviously we know all the gyms are closed and everything. So, I just wanted to make it more accessible and easier for not only myself to get better but others,” Washenitz said.
“I’m going to be doing mine in my own house, I have a garage and there’s a lot of open space there. So that’s where I’m going to be doing my stuff along with other people – obviously my training and everything else that no matter where you’re at, either in your house, outside in your driveway it doesn’t matter. You could be anywhere and you could be doing it.”
Washenitz, despite just finishing her sophomore year, has already garnered interest from Division 1 programs, and understands the sort of work it takes to compete at a high level in her sport. She also knows many people of different ages here and across the state who are in similar situations, who hope to take their game to the next level and make a future out of it. Not all of those athletes have the resources she does – but many have the technology needed to follow along with her while she trains.
“I workout on my own and everything – I go outside and do my ball handling, my shots, layups, and everything else, and sometimes my trainers will send me workouts to do. I just figured, one day I sat at home and realized, others aren’t as fortunate as me, they don’t have connections to trainers and everything else … I wanted to make it more accessible for other young girls and boys to get better at basketball,” Washenitz said.
For those interested in Washenitz’ workouts, they are scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays each week for the foreseeable future. You can follow @mwashenitz on Twitter to find more information on how to access the stream.
Athletes in every sport are lacking the ability to workout and train with coaches, peers, and trainers and access the facilities and equipment needed to complete their average workout. And while athletes like Washenitz are offering other basketball players to join in on her training, other athletes are finding unique and creative twists on training that they haven’t previously explored.
“Personally I like to do workouts in the morning, whether it’s cardio where I go and run or weight training at my house. I definitely think you kind of have to change what you’re doing. At first I was upset I couldn’t go to the gym, because there are a lot more different weight based exercises you can do. But once you’re at home, you kind of go back to bodyweight exercises, like push-ups and squats and stuff like that,” said Leah Shaw, a junior lacrosse player at Fairmont Senior.
“I try my best just to do a bunch of body weight workouts. I have a pull-up bar that I use and I go on a jog three-to-four times a week for a mile or two, and I have some weights downstairs that I use. It has been fun, because I’ve found a lot of new exercises I’ve never known before that do workout different muscle groups and challenge more with different endurance and stamina aspects … it just really trains things I’ve never really trained before,” said North Marion sophomore football player Kaden Hovatter.
And since essentially being forced to switch training methods, these athletes have found that their new methods have unlocked some unexpected benefits from the change.
“I think for me, I overall just feel better when I can go through a full-body exercise rather than at the gym, where I feel like you focus a lot more on one body part per exercise. It’s more technique based and you have to kind of make yourself work for it,” Shaw said.
“I think it helps a lot more for your stamina and building up endurance. You’re doing more than just lifting a bar up and down,” Hovatter said.
