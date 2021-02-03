After two days of snowfall, the sun came out to shine on Groundhog Day.
The weather-predicting groundhogs from the region were not in agreement Tuesday, however. In Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil emerged and saw his shadow, thus predicting six more weeks of winter. West Virginia’s prognosticator, French Creek Freddie, predicted an early spring at the annual ceremony at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County, according to published reports.
The National Weather Service forecasts highs in the upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of the week with a chance of rain and snow overnight Thursday.
