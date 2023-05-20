After the various accolades were given to a list of student groups, athletes and others at the May 15 Marion County Board of Education, a dose of harsh reality entered the conversation.
Marion County Schools’ Treasurer, Scott Reider, presented the board and School Superintendent Donna Heston with the 2023-24 budget for final approval.
Twice, Reider used the term “Stop the bleeding,” and board members, even those in attendance, sat there as if those are calm words heard everyday to refer to spending.
But, here’s what the bleeding looks like. It’s a complex picture, almost a web of events and calculations.
“Since October 2017, Marion County schools has lost 612 students. To put that in perspective, East Fairmont High School had 606 students in grades 9-12 at October 2022,” Reider stated via email.
The State of West Virginia funds each student’s education at a rate of between $4,700 and $4,800 per student. In other words, between $2.87 million and $2.93 million in funding walked out the doors of Marion County Schools when those 612 students left the schools.
Here’s another layer to the onion. At the same time 612 students left, no cuts were made in staff to balance out or accommodate the reduction in revenue/funding.
Reider, who holds a master’s degree in accounting from West Virginia University and has more than seven years of experience in school finance, appeared to go unheard. Neither of the five school board members, stopped him and asked, “Yo! Bleeding? What in the world?”
His measured tone and his professional demeanor make it easy to sit at the head table and go through the motions and sort of check the boxes. After all, he’s just the central office staffer who is tasked with ensuring Marion County Schools can pay its bills.
“My job isn’t really to tell them what to cut, my job is to tell them what money they have available,” Reider said in an interview Friday.
The good news is that this imbalance of revenue — the amount of money that state gives the district to educate each individual child — and the expenses, such as salaries, PEIA, health insurance, retirement and more, have been able to be funded with federal aid that was given to school systems all around the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bad news is that once those dollars are completely spent, no new funds are scheduled to flow from our nation’s capital to Charleston to pass on to each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. But, here is the bleeding up close.
What’s going to be left behind after the federal funding (called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) is a $3.9 million deep, dark hole. That’s the bleeding.
“This school year(2022-23) we were 180 personnel funded over the formula and there is an additional 39 positions funded in the federal ESSERF grant this year,” Reider said.
“The 49 Professional Positions that we are over the formula costs the county approximately $3.2 million in salary and benefits this year. The 114 Service Positions that we are over the formula costs the county approximately $4.6 million in salary and benefits this year. This totals about $7.8 million. In addition, there is $3.1 million of salaries and benefits funded for 39 positions in the ESSERF grant that will no longer be there in school year 2024-25,” he continued.
In the past year, Heston has done a great job of not filling open positions in the central office and other positions with the goal of right-sizing the budget. However, this challenge is going to require some heavy lifting.
We challenge the Marion County Board of Education to start as soon as possible and begin holding community engagement meetings and getting resident involved. There are tough decisions that have to made and it very well come to layoffs or even worse, consolidating a school or two.
Either way, Marion County residents, specifically, taxpaying homeowners cannot carry this weight alone.
As Reider said, “Stop the bleeding.”
