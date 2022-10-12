MORGANTOWN — Under the best of circumstances, West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather doesn’t like to fly.
There’s a lot of people like him, people who believe if we were meant to fly, we’d have been given wings like the birds.
About the only thing Prather dislikes more than flying is losing.
That’s what made last Saturday night such an ordeal. Texas had just pounded the Mountaineers into 38-20 submission and awaiting them was a two-and-a-half hour flight home.
“The worst thing is flying back when you lost,” Prather said during interviews on Monday ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. home meeting with a tough Baylor team at Mountaineer Field that will be shown on ESPN. “I don’t like flying, so I pray we win to make the flight a little easier. When you lose, it’s miserable, especially when you’ve got a ways to go.
The words brought memories of something his coach, Neal Brown, had said after this year’s loss to Kansas to drop his team to 0-2 in a season that shows the Mountaineers with a 2-3 record.
“Losing stinks,” Brown said then.
Few have put it more succinctly, although others have put it more memorably.
Former U.S. President John F. Kennedy put it this way:
“Victory has a hundred fathers and defeat is an orphan.”
The most memorable phrase was “the agony of defeat,” a phrase coined by writer Stanley Ralph Ross and so brilliantly phrased by announcer Jim McKay in the 1970 introduction to ABC’s “Wide World of Sports.”
The words were uttered as film of Slovenian ski jumper Vinko Bogataj took an awful spill in the 1970 International Ski Flying Championship in Oberstdorf, West Germany, from the sports anthology series opening program the previous week.
The full text of what Ross had written in the intro lives on a half-century later:
“Spanning the globe to bring you the constant variety of sport ... the thrill of victory .. and the agony of defeat ... the human drama of athletic competition ... this is ABC’s Wide World of Sports!”
We’ve experienced it in one way or another for the “variety of sport” is wrapped up in the cliche “you win some and you lose some.”
The victory celebration is exhilarating, a shared happiness and feeling of success among brothers or sisters of a team or as fans.
The other side of that coin is as Brown and Prather put it — “Losing stinks.”
I’ve been on championship teams flying home and the cabin is filled with such energy that you wonder why they even bother using the engines. I’ve been there after crushing defeats and it weighs so heavily that you wonder how the plane ever got off the runway.
“After a win, we’re all jumping for joy. It’s exciting,” Prather said. “
And after a loss, the bumps and bruises hurt worse, the mistakes stay with you. The loss screams through the silence, players looking back at them on iPads, coaches also into the iPads, trying to see what went wrong and get a head start on fixing it.
There are two kinds of pain, really. There’s a mental pain and a physical pain.
Which is worse?
“I’d say both,” safety Jasir Cox said, thinking back to the Texas loss. “Most of our guys were banged up. Going into the Big 12, every game is hard. The extra time this week allowed us to get our bodies back and get our minds away from football for a little bit was good for us.”
But it doesn’t get easier with Baylor.
“Having Baylor on Thursday night creates an urgency for us so I know a lot of guys are tuned in this week,” Cox said.
There’s a process that goes into shaking off a defeat. Success tends to breed success and failure breeds failure. It’s called streaks and slumps and there’s a mentality to it as well as an unknown factor called luck.
“It’s adversity,” Cox said. “You come in the next day and watch your mistakes. After that you move on to the next team. It’s something the young guys have to learn. It’s a good life lesson.”
The truth is, you learn more from losing than winning. Athletes tend to remember the losses longer, more vividly.
It’s as Brown put it after the Kansas loss.
“Negativity is never good, but this is what it is. It’s big-time football. There are pros and cons to it. The thing is, if you’re affected by the outside noise now, you’re going to be affected by it your whole life.”
