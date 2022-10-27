MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown has an Australian punter at his disposal, one who this past week earned the distinction of being the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
He also has an a punter from Great Britain available.
And an American punter.
Three scholarshipped punters? Tough choice? Not at all.
They are the same person.
We use this as a way of introducing you Oliver Straw, whom you can call Ollie, a punter who has citizenship in three different countries and whose story only grows in interest from there.
Let’s begin before Ollie Straw was born. His father, Anthony, was from Australia, his mother, Joanne, from Great Britain. They had come to the United States to go to school, his dad in New Jersey, his mother in Massachusetts.
They met on a trip, fell in love and had Ollie a couple of decades back in Hoboken, N.J., which now can say it not only was home to a guy named Frank Sinatra but to the Big 12 Special Teams player of the week.
They did a lot of traveling throughout the world visiting family and such, making Ollie’s passport look like something out of a travel documentary, but they settled in Melbourne and Ollie turned out to be quite athletic.
He grew up playing basketball, where he was a talented point guard and shooting guard, and played Australian Rules Football, where you learn to kick with both feet, kicking spirals and crazy wobbly kicks.
Ollie wanted to come back to the United States to attend college and play a sport. Basketball was his first love but when he came across a group called Prokick Australia that was in the business of converting Australian kickers into American punters he opted to take the football route.
Not wanting to risk injury, he gave up his hoop dreams and went to work while Prokick marketed him, and ended up finding him a spot at West Virginia.
“I always wanted to come to the states to college and to play sports but I didn’t know whether it would be basketball or football,” he said. “One of my dad’s friends used to work with the Buffalo Bills and he said ‘Look, you might want to give this a go. If not, you might want to try basketball.’”
And so, he joined the program that currently has three active kickers in the Big 12.
“I was the youngest guy in the program, in my senior year in high school while most of the guys in the program were 20, 25, all the way up to 30. I tried to learn from those guys. That was the process I used in getting here.”
He’d prepared himself by doing a six-month exchange program while in high school, where he attended Shore Regional High in West Long Branch, N.J.
“I played some basketball and football throughout that time,” he said.
He didn’t do much kicking, however.
“I wasn’t allowed to play varsity football in New Jersey, because of a transfer rule involving international students. I played a JV game and had about three or four punts but that was it because in JV they tend not to punt the ball,” he said.
“I played a little bit of tight end and defensive end. I enjoyed tight end, so I think if I had the chance and was American from the start, I would have taken that as my position.”
Right now, with starter Mike O’Laughlin out for the year, maybe they out to think about it.
Once he decided to make the jump, after talking to the coaches via phone, he had a lot of adjustments ahead of him.
“There’s a mountain of differences between Austrian Rules Football and American football, but I’d say the pads and the helmets are the most. They are an adjustment from the start. They train us up over there, but the helmets and pads are nothing compared to what we have here.
“We play on an oval back home and here the field is rectangular. It’s just different, but it’s been a good adjustment. I love the sport.”
He had to adjust to Morgantown, too.
“Honestly, I hadn’t seen snow before I got here. That was a big adjustment. It’s pretty similar to home in a way in terms of community feel. It’s pretty cool, being a college town. I’ve never experienced that in my life,” he said.
There is another adjustment for him just around the corner, although he says he’s not yet experienced it, going from Australian beer to American beer.
“I’m not 21 yet so I can’t talk to that, unfortunately,” he said, smiling.
As he readied himself to come to Morgantown, he did some research.
“Since committing I got to learn about the West Virginia school in general,” he said. “When I found out Jerry West went here it was pretty cool. I told all my friends back home. And once I got here you heard the name Bob Huggins continually, a legend of the game.
“It was pretty cool coming to the same school they went to.”
On Saturday, he averaged 46.6 yards per punt and had a career long one of 63 yards but he admits he was surprised to earn the Special Teams Player of the Week Award.
