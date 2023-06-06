MORGANTOWN — No matter how much they mess with the rules of baseball, no matter how much they monkey with the time between pitches, with the size of the bases, with shifts or no shifts, there is one unchangeable reality about the game.
Pitching wins championships.
That's the singular lesson West Virginia University's baseball team and its fans can take out of this season.
Superstars are nice, but they win games, not championships.
JJ Wetherholt, who well may be the best baseball player in the NCAA this year, to say nothing of being college baseball's batting champion, did things with the bat, on the bases and in the field that won games.
But he didn't pitch.
How important is pitching?
It is everything.
Here's one way to look at it:
The greatest hitting stars major league baseball has had since World War II — a fitting date to use for this study as it is D-Day — the greatest superstars in the game were Ted Williams, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds.
They combined to play 86 years in the major leagues and won two — that's TWO World Series — and appeared in only 8.
Some teams — like the Yankees of the '40s, '50s and early '60s — won championships but they had a collection of superstars amassed on their teams.
And it didn't hurt to have Ford, Reynolds, Raschi and Lopat pitching.
We mention this now because as WVU begins to move forward off its 40-win, NCAA season that ended so cruelly with seven losses in the last eight games, it does so without its Nos. 1 and 2 starting pitchers as Ben Hampton has announced he's transferring and Blaine Traxel has used up his eligibility.
Neither were dominant pitchers, and teams that don't amass superstars need at least one dominant pitcher and probably dominant pitchers who are Cy Young Award candidates, if not winners.
In the end, it was the pitching that let WVU down.
"When your Friday and Saturday starters both throw 84 miles an hour and you don't really know who your Sunday and midweek guys are, to just keep winning and winning and winning like we did is the reason I say we overachieved this year instead of underachieved," Mazey said.
"That's been our issue all season, a Sunday starter and a Tuesday starter. We've struggled all season. We've tried so many guys. Some guys have flashes of brilliance and earn some starts and some guys don't."
That was what it came down to on Sunday when they faced an elimination game against Kentucky.
"We put it out to a vote among the coaches for Sunday's starter and three guys got a vote," Mazey said, evidence that there was no agreement on who was ready to save the season for WVU.
That is not say the Mountaineers didn't have capable pitchers, but they were young pitchers, mostly freshmen whose experience was far behind their arm strength. You get strikeouts with arm strength, win games with experience.
The less experience, the more the pressure. You learn that the best pitch in your repertoire is strike one, not strike three. That a one-pitch roller to shortstop for an out takes far less out of you than a nine-pitch strikeout where a walk or a hit batter may be the result.
In the NCAA won over Ball State, the difference was that young Aidan Major came out of the bullpen to issue one of the best pitching performances of the year in relief after Hampton had allowed the game to get out of hand quickly with a five-run third inning.
That was the future of WVU pitching on display, doing it with a live arm and with a calm approach.
"What he did today is what he's done a bunch this year — come in when the starter gets in a little bit of trouble," Mazey said. "He's got a history of being a starting pitcher, so he can get into a pretty deep pitch count. Bringing him in the third or fourth and expecting him to finish the game is something he's capable of doing."
He did not by strike three, but by strike one.
"Today, all three pitches were working," Major said. "I was able to go with any of the three in any count, whether I was up, down or even. It didn't matter. Starting ahead in the count was what really helped me. Being to show the slider and changeup early n the counts, then show the fast ball late, it's kind of what we tried to do all year."
It's the kind of lesson that the other young arms — Robby Porco, Maxx Yehl, David Hagaman and Grant Siegel, who got the Sunday start — were learning this season. Being able to use them as starters in relief, letting them see Hampton's and Traxel's approach, all go to putting things together for another run next season.
Mazey has let them all taste what it's like to start, to relieve, to pitch in big games, to pitch in Wednesday games.
The perfect example was Porco's going up against No. 13 Maryland early in the year, a tall assignment for a freshman coming off a bad outing.
"They're going to take their lumps as freshmen," Mazey said. "You've got to have a short memory, you have to be mentally tough. His first outing in Georgia Southern didn't go very well, but he handled it really well and got the ball again (against Maryland) and went out and pitched great."
These are lessons you can't get anywhere but on the mound. Major discussed that briefly this week.
"It has been difficult at times but Coach Mazey and the staff have been really good at what they do, they are good at keeping us into the game and making sure we know our role and what to expect day to day and throughout each outing," he said. "At the end of the day it's all about getting the job done.
"There's some things you have to have mentally to get through those situations and changes, but we have a great team, great coaches and they all do a great job. They make sure I'm ready to play every day. I have nothing to worry about, just make sure I go out and getting the job done and executing what I need to do."
There is one part of it that is up to the pitcher, though, and that is to understand that the approach is one pitch at a time; that the situation may be tough but so are you. After struggling a bit earlier this year when he came in against TCU, the Big 12 Tournament champion and still alive in the NCAA, Major spoke of the process.
"You know one run won't change the ball game. Knowing that I was able to calm down a little bit. Most guys, especially young guys can freak out a little bit and struggle," he said.
---
