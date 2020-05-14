Fairmont State to return to campus for fall semester
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University continues to work with the Marion County Health Department and state health officials, in addition to monitoring CDC guidelines in order to make decisions that will keep the Falcon Family safe.
Monday, the Governor’s stay-home order expired and was replaced with the new “Safer-at-Home” order. With this, it is now time to look to the future and begin planning to bring our Falcon Family home.
Falcons Come Back — Fairmont State University’s Plan for Phased Reopening is separated into three phases and is based on current recommendations from the Governor’s Office and local health officials.
“We are passionate about upholding our mission to provide an education to anybody who seeks it,” said Mirta Martin, university president. “But our top priority is the safety and wellness of our Falcon community, as well as the surrounding community and region who support us so loyally. So, we’re weighing that responsibility with each decision we make, whether it’s employees returning to campus, a potential move-in this fall, summer camps, or modifying our system of residence hall move-out.”
Phase one will began May 8 and allows residence hall students to return to campus and retrieve all items from their rooms. Phase two begins June 1 with a limited return of employees. The plan culminates with a full return of all employees and students for the start of the fall semester.
“We are monitoring the situation several times each day,” Martin said, “and making constant adjustments, always with the goal of keeping people safe. It is a true team effort, and this type of administrative agility and institutional flexibility can only be possible with the skilled and dedicated team we have at Fairmont State.”
In the following weeks, Fairmont State will continue discussions with local and state health officials whose guidance will lead forward to being able to safely return this fall.
“We all miss our One Falcon Family, and I am no different,” said Martin. “We miss seeing each other on our cozy hilltop campus, gathering in the Falcon Center for an event, or cheering on one of our many excellent athletic teams. We’re not just ‘surviving a crisis,’ right now we are positioning Fairmont State University to emerge a stronger, more united and a more compassionate institution dedicated to educating the next generation of leaders. In many ways, Fairmont State University is stronger than we’ve ever been before. Our Falcon cast has shown us the infinite capacity of the human spirit. I cannot wait to welcome our #OneFalconFamily back home to Fairmont State University.”
FastSigns opens in White Hall
WHITE HALL — FastSigns of Morgantown-Fairmont, a locally owned and operated sign and graphics company, is now open under the direction of Larry and Lance Puccio. The center is located at 2600 White Hall Blvd. in the new Middletown Commons that is being fully renovated. This area was once Middletown mall, which was the first mall to be built in West Virginia.
Raised and educated in Fairmont, Lance Puccio will serve as center manager, and will work with fellow franchisee and partner, Larry Puccio. Jeremy White has also joined the team as production specialist for graphic design and printing.
“Since there was no sign franchise in our area and because we really loved the FastSigns model, we decided to join the FastSigns family,” said Lance Puccio. “We look forward to providing area businesses and organizations with visual communication solutions.”
FastSigns of Morgantown-Fairmont will become members of three county Chambers of Commerce including Marion, Monongalia and Harrison. They will be servicing throughout North Central West Virginia and also offer one-on-one service for ease of sign purchasing.
FastSigns of Morgantown-Fairmont is open from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fairmont State’s Alpha Phi Sigma earns 3 national awards
FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University’s Alpha Phi Sigma Epsilon Iota Chapter has received three national awards for their work in the national criminal justice honor society.
The chapter was awarded the Star Chapter, Unity Award, and Yearbook Award. The chapter will receive a total of $850 for the awards. Alpha Phi Sigma is an honor society and a membership organization that provides opportunities for professional and educational leadership while promoting unity, service to others and friendship.
John McLaughlin, assistant chapter advisor, said students are required to have at least a 3.2 GPA to be a member as well as perform volunteer work and fundraise to help others in the community.
“The students usually compete every March in a different location, this year was supposed to be Texas. They were able to compete by sending in PowerPoints and doing it virtually,” he said. “They’re usually very competitive in the Crime Scene competition, they won the state championship and they were really looking forward to competing in the national competition.”
Students practice twice a week, once for crime scene and once for the quiz bowl. McLaughlin said the students win frequently in the quiz bowl competitions.
“They are asked questions about criminal justice events and facts about criminal justice, then they are timed and have to answer in a quick manner,” he said. “This is the way that the chapters from school across the country get together and compete. This year they had to do it over email.”
Alpha Phi Sigma the National Criminal Justice Honor Society, is a certified member of the Association of College Honor Societies, and is affiliated with the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. There are more than 550 chapters nationwide in the U.S. and Canada.
