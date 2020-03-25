Pierpont to use online learning for remainder of spring and summer semesters
FAIRMONT –With the growing cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 across the nation, Pierpont Community & Technical College is continuing to take steps to protect the health and well-being of its students and employees to help prevent the spread of the disease.
One of the best ways to prevent the spread of viral illness is to minimize the circumstances in which individuals may interact and transmit disease and to practice social distancing.
With that being said, classes at Pierpont Community & Technical College will continue via an online format for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester and continue through all summer 2020 courses. No in-person instruction will happen at this time. Pierpont students that don’t have access to a computer or the internet will have limited access to a computer lab at the Advanced Technology Center during this time.
Pierpont students who need additional support services, which may include online access, counseling, disability, and accommodations, should contact (304) 367-4907. For questions related to Pierpont’s response to COVID-19, please email coronavirus@pierpont.edu.
Your cooperation and collaboration will help us navigate this rapidly changing matter, and we thank you for your patience and understanding.
Seven Sundale-related COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed
MORGANTOWN – As of mid-Monday afternoon, seven individuals related to Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care in Morgantown have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The West Virginia National Guard, under the direction of Gen. James A. Hoyer, continued to swab Sundale patients and employees on Tuesday.
"Monongalia County Health Department is working with staff at Sundale and additional testing is ongoing," said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer, who also expressed his appreciation for the help of the Guard as they worked with the Sundale community.
"Monongalia County Health Department wants to acknowledge the assistance of the West Virginia National Guard and Gen. Hoyer provided by allowing the Guardsman to participate in collection of the specimens," Dr. Smith said.
As of March 23, West Virginia had 20 positive COVID-19 cases and 610 negative results, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' website, https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx. The total of 20 only includes one Sundale-related case and also does not include two cases that were announced Monday evening by the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.
Monongahela National Forest closes campgrounds until further notice
ELKINS – Tuesday, Monongahela National Forest closed all developed campgrounds for the health and safety of visitors and staff. Notifications to renters who reserved sites using recreation.gov will be made as soon as possible, and refunds will be processed. Please monitor the Forest’s website for additional information as this situation evolves. Contact information for offices is available at fs.usda.gov/mnf/.
Parks officials said health and safety is our No. 1 priority while they work through this unpredictable and rapidly changing situation. Park officials remain committed to continued to support for its communities and fulfill itsmission as it works to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. These actions have been made using the best available medical advice per CDC guidelines and to promote social distancing.
Campgrounds closed on the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District are Bear Heaven Campground, Horseshoe Recreation Area Campground, Stuart Recreation Area Campground, Big Bend Campground, Gatewood Group Campground, Jess Judy Campground, Red Creek Campground, Seneca Shadows Campground and Spruce Knob Lake Campground. Campgrounds closed on the Greenbrier Ranger District are Island Campground and Laurel Fork Campground. Campgrounds closed on the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District are Day Run Campground, Pocahontas Campground, Tea Creek Campground, Williams River Campsites, Blue Bend Campground, Blue Meadow Group Campground and Lake Sherwood Campground.
Campgrounds closed on the Gauley District are Big Rock Campground, Bishop Knob Campground, Cranberry Campground, Cranberry River Camp Sites, Summit Lake Campground and Williams River Camp Sites.
Monongahela National Forest continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts and adjustments to reservations and our reservation policies through Recreation.gov. Reservation holders will be notified via email if there are changes affecting their reservation. Please remember to review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and focus on recreating safely while protecting yourself, Forest Service employees and our volunteers.
