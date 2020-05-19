Emergency food and shelter grants availableFAIRMONT — Marion County has been chosen to receive $26,519 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and includes representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A. and the United Way of America. The local board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county.
Agencies interested in applying should visit the United Way website at go.uwmtc.org/efsp. All applications are due by Noon on Tuesday, May 26. Agencies do not have to be a United Way agency to apply.
City water department to conduct flushingFAIRMONT — The City of Fairmont Water Department will flush its water system flushing beginning May 26 and running through May 29 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This flushing process rapidly removes water from the system to remove unwanted materials that accumulate in the city’s main transmission lines. The main purpose is to remove sediment, air and maintain residual chlorine in the system to ensure dead end, and low usage mains continue to meet Safe Drinking Water Standards.
The flushing will be conducted in all four water systems zones including the areas in and around Meadowdale, Colfax, Morgan Hill, White Hall, NASA, MCDC Industrial Park, Tri-County PSD, Valley Falls PSD, Rayford Acres and Little Creek PSD. Zone 2 includes the areas in and around Bellview, East Side, Barrackville, Downtown, Ices Run PSD and Montana PSD. Zone 3 includes the areas in and around Country Club Road, Watson, West Side, Benton’s Ferry and Pleasant Valley Road. Zone 4 includes all of the 13 miles of water line to the City of Mannington and Monumental.
Flushing could possibly discolor the water in the surrounding areas. While work is being performed, there is also a possibility that some customers may experience low pressure, cloudy water or an interruption of service. Customers who experience low water pressure, water discoloration, or a service interruption are urged to follow these instructions.
Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
Customers may have low pressure or discolored water at times. The city will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water ….
Customers with no water or other questions are to call the Fairmont Filtration plant at 304-366–1461 or Fairmont Utilities at 304-366-6231.
The City of Mannington Water Department will be flushing hydrants in Mannington on May 26 and May 27 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Water customers there should take the same precautions.
The City of Mannington will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water. Customers with no water are to call Superintendent Ted Nice at 304-365-3733.
Absentee ballots proving successfulCHARLESTON – Secretary of State Mac Warner released his weekly update on statewide voter participation in the 2020 Primary Election. The weekly updates include absentee and early voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested and returned to county clerks. Updates mid-week are available on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office social media platforms.
Data as of 2 a.m. on May 19:
Statewide absentee ballots requested: 235,670 or 19.2% of registered voters
Statewide absentee ballots cast: 115,344 or 9.4% of registered voters
Registered voters: 1,227,684
In-person Early Voting will begin May 27 and end June 6. Once this period begins, weekly numbers of in-person early voters will also be made available.
Sample ballots are now available as a courtesy to voters here.
