Road work to cause traffic delays
FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists that there will be a Road Closure on Pricketts Fort Road from mile post 0.00 to mile post 0.40 beginning today at 7 a.m. through Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m.
Crew will work during daytime hours only to conduct paving. Work will be performed throughout the project, so motorists should expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Fairmont State to begin fall classes Aug. 10
FAIRMONT — As West Virginia continues its phased reopening, Fairmont State University has re-envisioned their academic calendar to keep students safe while still attending face-to-face classes on the campus that they love.
“This historic crisis has challenged every aspect of higher education,” Mirta M. Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said. “But through it all, the entire Fairmont State family has not only risen to the challenge, but I think we’re even stronger for having worked through the journey to our ‘new normal.’ We still don’t know what that will look like, but I sleep well knowing that our community is not daunted, but rather is excited to define it.”
The semester will unofficially begin with move-in for all students beginning July 31. Move-in will take place over the course of 10 days through a personally scheduled appointment aimed at increasing social distancing.
After welcoming home all faculty, staff and on-campus students, Fairmont State will celebrate its postponed spring Commencement during the weekend of Aug. 8-9. Additional information about these events will be released to all graduates throughout the summer. Graduates who did not apply to participate in the May ceremony and would like to participate in the August ceremony, please apply at fairmontstate.edu/grad.
The fall semester will officially begin on Aug. 10, one week earlier than previously planned.
“While there may be some changes to the day-to-day delivery of on-campus courses, our commitment to our mission remains steadfast,” Martin said. “Our teacher-mentors are innovative and caring – they’re the primary reason Fairmont State can continue to deliver transformative educational experiences to our students.”
The last day of classes will be Nov. 13 and final exams will be held November 16-20. Winter Commencement is scheduled for November 21 and 22, the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Manchin: No excuse for W.Va. to sit on money
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va.), is urging Gov. Jim Justice to begin distributing the $1.25 billion allocated to West Virginia through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
“I disagree with the Governor, this is not political it is a matter of survival for all West Virginians. Simply put, the state of West Virginia has $1.25 billion in the bank that Congress allocated through the CARES Act. Governor Justice already has permission from President Trump’s Department of Treasury on how the state can use this money. The money can be used to pay for things that would help West Virginians right now like testing, personal protective equipment, sanitation efforts, homelessness, grants to small businesses, food delivery to seniors, expenses for our struggling rural hospitals or payroll expenses for employees responding to COVID-19 – just to name a few,” Senator Manchin said.
“Beyond that, our municipalities and counties are facing tough decisions as they confront the very real possibility of cutting essential services West Virginians rely on, like trash pickup and emergency services, and laying off employees. Other rural states have received the same amount as West Virginia and have already taken steps to distribute the funds. There is no excuse for the state to sit on this money any longer. I urge Governor Justice to please distribute a share of this funding as soon as possible to West Virginians - they need help and they need it now. I will continue to work with both Republicans and Democrats to make sure the state has the resources and flexibility we need to respond to this crisis.”
