Each summer, hundreds of young adults and volunteers provide life-changing experiences for West Virginia youths.
Through the WVU Extension Service Energy Express summer reading program, AmeriCorps members, volunteers, and others are helping to enhance reading and comprehension skills for students throughout the state.
Energy Express is a six-week reading and nutrition program that helps children entering first through sixth grade overcome the ‘summer slide’ that occurs when youths fall behind academically between school years, while also providing nutritious meals for the students.
In 2019, more than 3,000 children across 38 West Virginia counties participated in the program, with 68 percent of those children maintaining or increasing their reading achievement levels.
In addition, the Energy Express program served more than 103,300 meals and distributed nearly 30,000 take-home books related to the weekly theme. Many Energy Express locations also serve as community feeding sites, where 17,156 meals were served to other community youths.
There are programs in counties all around the state, including Marion County, that are looking for individuals interested in volunteering or applying for an AmeriCorps member position.
Applicants interested in serving through AmeriCorps must be 18 years of age by June 11 to apply. Position descriptions are below and applications may be found on the Energy Express website. The selection process began March 1, with applications being accepted until all positions are filled.
Mentor positions
Energy Express mentors must be college, or college-bound, students who are willing to help enhance children’s interests and skills by developing and implementing reading-related activities based on weekly themes. Mentors are also tasked with promoting the children’s nutritional well-being.
Mentors must complete a community service project based on the needs of the community in which they serve. In return for their 300 hours of service, mentors will receive a $1,850 summer living allowance and a $1,289.95 Segal AmeriCorps Education Award valid for up to seven years to pay for college tuition or loans.
Community coordinator positions
Energy Express community coordinators recruit volunteers to assist Energy Express children during reading, writing, art, drama and non-competitive recreation activities. Community coordinators also involve the community and family members in the participating children’s learning.
Community coordinators are also required to complete a community service project based on the needs of the community in which they serve. Community coordinators receive a $1,850 summer living allowance and a $1,289.95 Segal AmeriCorps Education Award valid for up to seven years to pay for college tuition or loans in return for their service.
Energy Express is a program under the leadership of WVU Extension Service’s 4-H Youth Development program. The AmeriCorps program is funded, in part, by grants from private foundations and corporations and Volunteer West Virginia, the state’s commission for national and community service.
In 2016, West Virginia’s Promise—The Alliance for Youth recognized Energy Express as the Red Wagon Award recipient for its commitment to helping West Virginia youths learn and grow through summer initiatives. Based on the success of Energy Express participants and the unique aspects of the program, the National Center for Summer Learning at Johns Hopkins University named the Energy Express program one of the nation’s best summer learning programs in 2009.
For questions about the program, contact the WVU Extension Marion County Office at (304) 367-2772.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.