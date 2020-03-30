Hello, Barrackville!
What inventive, resilient creatures we are! There has been a great deal of change and challenges to face these last weeks and every day normal is not yesterday’s normal. Folks are working, learning, worshiping, and socializing from home. Your world today might encompass your phone, window, porch, sidewalk, front yard or the streets of Barrackville.
Children are out playing, seniors are checking on friends, and workers at home are trying to ignore the sunshine coming in through the window! If we are lucky enough to be able to work from home there are new disciplines to learn, those who have been let go or laid-off from their job are feeling uncertainty and those who still go to work every day are faced with worry.
If you are anxious, please, reach out to someone to talk, step away from the news, get outside, take a deep breath and realize this too shall pass. Let our town come together as a resource for each other, share, ask, offer, and communicate instead of react.
Gov. Justice extends free fishing days
Gov. Jim Justice announced through a press release that West Virginia residents can enjoy a month of free fishing. Beginning March 26 through Friday, April 24, the requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents. Anglers must practice safe social distancing.
DNR Law Enforcement will continue to patrol all state waterways. Officers may require proof of West Virginia residency, a valid driver’s license, or a state-issued ID. Existing license and stamp requirements for non-residents will remain in place. All fishing regulations remain in effect both for residents and nonresidents; these include bag limits, slot limits, catch-and-release areas, and fly-fishing-only areas.
This waiver of the license requirement applies only to fishing licenses. It also includes a waiver for trout and conservation stamps. All requirements for hunting licenses remain in effect.
The DNR announced earlier this week all regular trout stockings will continue in frequency as set forth in the 2020 Fishing Regulations, but the DNR will no longer provide updates to its trout stocking hotline or online trout stocking report.
Gold Rush stockings, originally scheduled to begin March 27, have been postponed. To make sure no crowds interfere with trout stocking personnel and that anglers maintain a safe distance from hatchery staff, a DNR Law Enforcement officer will join each stocking run. To learn more about fishing in West Virginia, visit wvdnr.gov.
Volunteer For Planning Commission
The Town of Barrackville is seeking people to be a part of the Planning Commission. The purpose of the Planning Commission is to promote the orderly development of its governmental units and its environs; to promote the health, safety, convenience and welfare of the citizens of the Town of Barrackville, and to plan for the future development of the community, eventually serving as a zoning commission.
The Planning Commission shall consist of five members who are residents of the Town and represent different areas of interest, knowledge, and expertise. Each Planning Commission member shall be appointed and confirmed to a three-year term by the Town Council.
Anyone interested, contact the Town Hall to see how to obtain an application. Deadline is April 30, 2020.
Condolences
Nellie Sell, 91, of Barrackville died on March 24. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Patsy and Randy “Dewey” Ice, of Barrackville; a son and daughter-in-law Rick and Odessa Sell of Barrackville. She is also survived by her grandchildren Melanie Kupreanik and husband Chad, Jessica Sell, and Rickey Sell and wife Sarah, four great grandchildren Matthew Kupreanik, Lanie Kupreanik, Mason Sell and Max Sell.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Friday.
