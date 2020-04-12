Hello, Barrackville!
Who dreamed of having a job where they could work from home? Me, me! Get up leisurely, have an extra cup of coffee, no commute or parking problems, at least brush your teeth before you crack open the laptop to start the day. Except on days where there are ZOOM Meetings, those special days require a full upper body reform of hair, makeup, earrings and appropriate ‘restrictive’ attire, if you ladies know what I mean? Throw in a load of laundry on the way to the fridge for a second-breakfast-snack, is that a thing, well, yes it is! The menus are getting more ‘eclectic’ to say the least. Salad and black beans on a wrap, if you use enough shredded cheese to hold it together it tastes like our favorite Mexican… actually, no it doesn’t taste like anything other than black beans and cheese on a wrap. By the time lunch is ‘cooked’, eaten, cleaned up and change the laundry, it’s time to get back to ‘work’. I am so blessed and thankful that I have a wonderful job that I can work from home, but, I am so ready to get back to the daily structure of before! Please, relax if you are in this situation, breathe, smile and know that things will be back to normal soon. Let me know how you are all doing, shoot me an email or call me with any news or bits of information for the column, or just let me know how you like your black beans. Contact info is at the end of the column.
Barrackville Town Council Ballot
Barrackville Town Council held a brief meeting Tuesday, April 7 to draw names for the positions on the election ballot. Ballot positions are as follows: 1. Thomas Straight III 2. Joshua Southern 3. Amy Cyrankowski 4. Bill Greathouse 5. James Stuckey 6. Charley Moore. Steven Hall is the only candidate for recorder.
Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order declaring West Virginia’s 2020 primary election day will move to Tuesday, June 9, to protect the public from the potential spread of COVID-19. The primary election day originally was scheduled for Tuesday, May 12.
Students Calling Seniors
A WVU Extension program pairs college students with seniors for a Community Calling program. This five-week program encourages senior citizens, who may be isolated, to volunteer to speak with WVU College students that are also socially isolated. After being paired with the senior citizen the student will call, usually twice a week, just to talk and engage in social interaction.
Social contact, either how connected you are or how isolated you are, affects cardiovascular functioning, immune system functioning, cognitive health, mental health and even the rate at which your cells age. During the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, this is a wonderful way to still stay connected for your health. For more information or to sign-up, please contact WVU Extension Service at 304-293-8690 or email Lauren.Prinzo@mail.wvu.edu.
Barrackville Planning Commission
Do you have an interest in the growth and development of Barrackville? Consider a place on the Planning Commission. The purpose of the Planning Commission is to plan for the future development of the community, eventually serving as a zoning commission.
The Planning Commission will consist of five Barrackville residents who have different experiences, interests and practical knowledge. Each Planning Commission member shall be appointed and confirmed to a three-year term by the Town Council.
Anyone interested, contact the Town Hall to make arrangements to receive an application at (304) 366-9372. The deadline is April 30, 2020.
Barrackville Sewage Customers
In the past three weeks, there have been two cases of backed up sewer lines due to customers flushing wipes. While we understand that it may be difficult to purchase toilet paper at this time it is nevertheless extremely important that sewer customers flush only toilet paper in toilets. If you use anything other than toilet paper, place it in a bag and put it in the trash. Sanitary sewer systems accept things that degrade. Any other materials flushed (wipes, paper towels, clothing, diapers, sanitary napkins) result in a probable backup of sewage into your pipes, your yard or home. This may result in costly repairs that may be passed on to the sewer customer. Do not flush anything other than toilet paper, also do not pour grease down the sink, this will clog sewer pipes as well. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. If you have any questions contact the Barrackville Sanitary Sewer Board at barrackvillesewer@yahoo.com or 304-366-9372.
Contact information
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Friday.
