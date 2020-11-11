Good Morning Rivesville,
Hope everyone is well and taking advantage of this beautiful weather. I’ve observed several folks putting up their outside Christmas decorations, and this is the perfect time to to do it. You’re not freezing your fingers off trying to hang lights etc. I had to laugh a little the other day — it was quite warm out and there was a Santa Claus in the yard with the sun beating down on him. Now I know what the folks in Florida feel like.
Today is Veteran’s Day. If you know a veteran or see a veteran, please be sure to tell them how much they are appreciated! I’m sorry the parade had to be canceled. These great men and women should be honored.
The Town of Rivesville is requesting bids for the construction of a roof on the old grade school building located at 168 Jasper St. The flat roof is creating leaks. Sealed bids for the project will be received at the Rivesville City Building located at 142 Main St. until Monday Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. The building may be examined by contacting the above address from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All bidders are required to have a WV Contractors license per section 21-11-11 of the WV code.
I would like to share from the Main Street Rivesville Organization the winners of the Fall Pole Decorating contest:
Mayors choice: The pole decorated by the town hall parking lot – Frank & Linda Moore
Main Street Rivesville choice: The pole right in front of the brick house on Main Street – Angie Tarella/Black Dog Studio
Town Choice: Rivesville Elementary School Student Council.
Congratulations to the above winners and all who participated. All of the poles looked great! If you are interested in participating in the upcoming Christmas pole decorating stop and see Crystal at the town hall, fill out the application and pay the $25 fee. I can’t wait to see all the creative ideas folks come up with.
Speaking of Main Street Rivesville I would like to share they hold their meetings at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and welcome everyone to come join them.
A blood drive will be held at the Rivesville Community Building on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, go to REDCROSSBLOOD.org and use the sponsor code RIVESVILLE or call/text Ryan Edsall at 681-209-1868.
If you are doing some fall cleaning and have some gently-used coats you would like to give away, Skate A Way is teaming up with TK Blockstar & the BSE family to collect coats and give them to those in need. Please make sure coats are clean and in good shape. Confirmed locations as of now to drop items off are Skate A Way located at 708 Carlone St. in Bellview and EBO’s located at 304 Adam’s St.. For any questions call Skate A Way at 304-367-9700. If any business is interested in being a drop off location please contact Ashley at Skate A Way ASAP.
Don’t forget to visit the new place to eat in town. It’s a food trailer called Scotty D’s and is owned and run by Scott Swiger and Peggy Clutter. It is located right after you make the turn past 7-Eleven onto Fairmont Road across from Boyce’s automotive. They have burgers (not just your regular burgers, some very unique burgers), hoagies, fries, sweet potato fries, regular fries, mac&cheese bites, onion rings, kids meals, fried cheese cake, and fried Oreo cookies. Give them a call at 304-318-7946 and try something out.
I would like to send out birthday wishes to:
11/9- Jason Henderson
11/10- Tina Alltop
11/13- Nahaana Tschillard
11/15- Zack Heck
I hope each of you had/has a great day!
I still have the DNR calendars if anyone is interested. Give me a call at 304-777-0540.
I’d like to share a little info on my son B.J. He will be having a very serious operation on Monday, and this operation will take several hours and require lots of prayers. I’d like to ask you, the readers, to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. After the operation he will have a rough road in front of him, but with the knowledge and skill of the doctors, all the prayers, and the good lord watching over, I know things will work out. I thank you in advance and I thank those who have inquired about him. God Bless each of you.
Please remember to drive safe, we love our kids!
Thank you VETERANS!
