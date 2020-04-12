I hope everyone had a safe and happy Easter!
A chance of rain for the next few days and you never know what weather is around the corner!
White Hall Elementary School--Home of the White Hall Wildcats!
Governor Jim Justice has stated that we will not return to school for the month of April. Please continue the online instruction that the teachers are sending home weekly, and return work via DoJo, email, or LiveGrades.
Our students are still continuing their instruction, teachers are available for online help, and Marion County is still providing and delivering lunches for those in need.
— Principal Nan Murray
Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS)
While clubs are not to be meeting in person while under the stay-at-home order if you would be interested in a virtual meeting, I would be more than happy to help you set one up.
Please email me with the date and time of your meeting and the best phone number to reach you. I will call you back during office hours. eva.beto@mail.wvu.edu
White Hall Express Library
The Express is located at the entrance to the Public Safety Building, at 118 Tygart Mall Loop next to the Tygart Valley Cinema.
Patrons will be able to browse the collection, pick up holds, and return items—all at this convenient kiosk.
It is free to use with MCPLS, Bridgeport Public Library, and soon Clarksburg Public Library Cards.
The Kiosk holds multiple formats of items, including graphic novels, large print, audiobooks, and DVDs.
For more information, you may go to https:///mcpls.org.
Town of White Hall Council Meeting
The meeting will be conducted via Cisco Webex Meetings. Log in has been posted on Facebook for the public if they would like to participate!
Mayor John Michael will open the ceremonies with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns, limited to three minutes.
Treasurer and financial reports, communications, announcements, public hearings, and Volunteer Fire Department reports are next on the agenda.
The police, legal, and maintenance/public works departments will be followed by the Town Coordinator.
Unfinished Business will be followed by, New Business to Consider:
--Consider Spring Clean-up Day in May 2020
--Consider Media Relations Policy Effective April 13, 2020
--Consider Resolution to update Retirement
Policy for Town Employees
Final remarks by the Council are followed by adjournment.
Celebration of Mission Event
Thank you for your continued support of the MonValley District Celebration of Mission Event.
As of this week, the District Superintendent has postponed the COME part of the District Conference. COME will be postponed until further notice.
If you have received goods, please keep them in safekeeping, until we are able to collect when COME has been rescheduled.
Please send any monetary collections already collected in your churches to the MonValley District Office at 309 Cleveland Avenue, Suite #100, Fairmont, WV 26554.
We look forward to rescheduling and providing additional information on our Event.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries! Call Claudia at (304)534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
