It’s been a week of reminiscing, Farmers. With the celebration of not only Senior Night but also the first Championship Football team at NMHS, it’s been nice to look back at a lot of that nostalgia.
When I was little, I loved looking back at my Dad’s old year books. I think this fostered my love of old pictures. Charlie Ross has been so good to help round up some of the boys and help us with coverage of the Championship reunion that he even let us take a gander at his NMHS yearbook of that year. Took me about a half hour total, but I pored over each photo, noticing several locals in their cool teenage glory.
From hairstyles to the fashions, it’s always interesting to me to see how generations evolve. These kids became the parents of my classmates and friends. The number of faces in those pages still walk the streets of our town, owning businesses in our area, and even watching their grandkids take the field having their own glory days.
We’re very lucky to have such roots running deep in our towns. Even the teachers that started out at North Marion (some coming from the feeder schools, already putting in years of instruction before shaping the education in Husky Country) continued there for the duration of their careers. Three Principals, Mr. Donato, Mr. Ashcraft, and Mrs. DeVito started out as instructors and several more retired as Huskies. Makes you feel proud that they chose to become part of the Husky family from the start and stayed true to their school.
About town
Don’t forget to leave your light on for Trick or Treaters Sunday night! Festivities will run from 6-7:30 p.m. on Halloween.
I’ve been trying to get a few extra trips around the block with the pups and Lulu in preparation for the big night. Luckily, Miss Kasey is my only trick-or-treater and she doesn’t want to walk around town nearly as much as her brother did back in his day. However, if you see me catching my breath against the odd telephone pole or sitting on the curb trying not to pass out, you’ll know Kyan decided to come out with us. Please be kind, safe and enjoy the night!
The Baker’s Nook special today is a Giovanni with Macaroni Salad for $9. Sounds like a plan for lunch. Anniversaries are being celebrated by a few local couples. Best Wishes to Jo and Carole Gouzd, Rich and Charlotte Kovar, and Donald and Stacy Carpenter. A special belated one to Mike and Georg’anne Poster. I’m sure you’ve all heard that we’ve lost a few good men lately. Most recently, Donald Cosco Sr. passed unexpectedly Wednesday morning. His son D.J. and daughter-in-law, Amy are very dear to me so this passing is particularly sad.
It’s always hard to see people you care about hurting, and I ask that everyone please keep them in your hearts this weekend as they mourn the loss of such a kind hearted man. I also ask that you continue to keep Paula Wiley and her family in your hearts as well. Her husband, Rick Wiley, passed recently. While he was such a wonderful father, grandfather, and husband, he was also so much to the community from a faith leader to a referee. Pray that both these families find peace and strength in their grief.
News from North
It’s celebration day for the State Champs of the 1980 & 1981 AAA football and cheerleading teams, prior to the start of the North Marion vs. Frankfort game. (also Senior night! Congrats to all the Senior Football, Cheer, Dance and Band students.) The schedule for the night is as follows: 4:00- Tailgate for reunion opened at Tennis Court Bleacher Area, 4:30- Welcome Alumni by Coach Hays @ Tailgate (walk through of Athletic Building and Weight Room on the way to Keys to Winning), 4:45- Honorary Captains Address the team, 5:00- Keys to Winning, 5:20- Dawg Walk from Auditorium Led by Our State Champions, 5:25-Tour of Football Facilities by Coach Lanham and Starsick,6:40- Introduction of the 40-year anniversary of the 1980 & 1981 State Championship Team and Cheerleaders, 6:50- National Anthem- Played by the Husky Marching Band, 6:53- Honorary Captains, 6:57- Coin Toss, 7:00- Kickoff. Everyone is invited to come out to celebrate!
Report cards will be sent home Monday, Nov. 8. The Yearbook staff invites everyone to submit photos directly to the nmhswv.com website. This will allow photos from different events to be uploaded for selection in the 2021-2022 North Star yearbook. (not all photos will be used) The athletic department is selling “Signs” of Support for the Husky Winter Sports teams and athletes. For $50 you will get a personalized 12x18 sign which will be displayed on North Marion Drive up to the school for the duration of the winter sports season. If your student will be playing a spring sport as well, you can pay an additional $20 to have the sign stay up (multiple sports can be displayed on the sign). After the player’s last season, they may take the signs home with them as a remembrance of their time at NMHS. (signs will be stored year to year). You can contact Coach Hays at northmarionad@gmail.com for more info or to order. Deadline is Nov. 27.
Benefit for local boy
A Benefit Bingo for Brian Craig is being organized for this December. As some of you might know, Brian is the husband of Farmington girl Tiffany Longwell Craig and their three sons are very active in local sports and activities. Brian was injured a few weeks ago and needs a little support for him and his family while he’s on the mend. Being Farmers, we do what we can to help one of our own, and they’re asking for donations for the event as well as those who would like to attend and purchase advance tickets. You can contact them at 304-612-1283, 304-825-6352 or 304-612-6636 to help out. They can also tell you about some of the other raffles and fundraisers that have been started to help during this time. Speedy recovery, Brian!
Donations
The Marion County Technical Center DECA Chapter will hold an event to bring awareness about homelessness in our communities. Those who come and donate will receive hot chocolate and soup. The event takes place from 6 p.m.-midnight Nov. 6 at the Tech Center adjacent to NMHS at 2 N. Marion Dr. in Farmington. Donated items needed are canned food, new underwear and socks, blankets, toiletries and hygiene products, period products, diapers, wipes and children’s clothing, shoes, laundry detergent, cold weather clothing and reusable containers. We should all be so proud of these students for coming together every year to bring awareness to what is a crisis in the great state of W.Va. Especially in these times we have many in need but we also have some who have needs beyond the help we can give them. There are many reasons a person becomes homeless and any support we can give as individuals or as a community should be done.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Jonathan Toothman, Larry Mahaney, Mikala Mays, Elijah Miller, Janna McClung, Carla Tennant Ferrell, Monica Carper, Jenna Gum-Johnson, Eleanor Menas, Sherry Petrucci, Donna Poston Zemonick, and Jan Laskarin.
Chili Cook Off
Our pals over in Monongah are having a Chili Cook Off tomorrow from 4-6 p.m. at the Monongah Town Hall. Hot prizes are promised for the best chili. Come on over and taste test some of the best! The entry fee is $10 and you must bring a written list of ingredients so taste testers can check for allergies. A crockpot full would be plenty and please arrive at least 30 minutes early so you can set up and bring an extension cord to plug in your crockpot. So far 13 have entered so it’s shaping up to be quite the battle!
Yesteryear
In the spirit of football being our theme so it seems, let’s take it back to the 1922 Fighting Farmers team that got quite the surprise when they traveled to Smithfield for a game in early November. This is by far the best account of a football game I’ve ever read and I wish I knew who the reporter was that put ink to paper for our enjoyment. What a hoot! The football players, having never heard of the Smithfield High School team, figured they were about due to win a game. Turns out the reason they hadn’t heard of them was because Smithfield was so far from here that news of its “hefty team” had never traveled this far over the West Virginia hills. “So when the local warriors lined up on the Smithfield gridiron for the game they were rather surprised when they saw some real beef in front of them.” Sadly, they did not bring back a victory, but this was the game in which our Farmers scored their first ever points in a football game. The game ended with a final count of Smithfield 31 and Farmington 7. The score is “no small feather in the local bonnet.” Now you know the year in which the first points ever put on the board in a football game by our Farmington Fighting Farmers. (Bet you thought I was going to pull a Paul Harvey with the rest of the story. Good day!)
Final thoughts
I saw a sign the other day that said, “Teenagers who seem too old to Trick-or-Treat chose childhood over partying. Be happy and hand over the Snickers” and I thought that was well said. You know, we complain there’s nothing to do for our young people, how they don’t have the same opportunities, but in the same breath some turn around and ask what the age limit is for holiday fun. You’re never too old to sit on Santa’s lap (my Dad is proof of that!), to get excited for Easter morning, or put on a costume and go visit your neighbors to say Happy Halloween. Get in the spirit, Farmers (and beyond) and let’s all have a bit of fun this holiday season. As always you can contact me at 304-367-2527 or scummons@timeswv.com. I hope you all have a safe weekend and Let’s pull that sled, Huskies!
