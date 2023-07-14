The Town of White Hall would like to thank all the performers at our Community Music Event — Becky Sanders who sang the National Anthem, New Diesel Trio, System Buckers, Top Shelf, Empty, Nick Davisson, The Davisson Brothers Band. We also like to thank our sponsors — Town of White Hall, General Acquisitions LLC, Middletown Commons, Mon Health, WV Pool Construction, Rick Bailey State Farm, Roger’s Electric, V&W Electric, First Exchange Bank, Gwynn Tire, Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, Star Furniture, Rita’s and Munchies (Food for bands and staff), Little Caesars White Hall (Food for bands and staff). We would not have been able to hold these events without your help and generosity.
We look forward to next year. We hope to make this event bigger and better every year.
Anniversary wishes
Happy 60th Anniversary to John and Barbara Metcalfe, July 20.
Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Valley Volunteer Fire Department will conduct a Chicken Burn on July 29 at the Whitehall Sub Station, 118 Tygart Mall Loop- starting at 11 a.m. Tickets are $15 for a dinner meal. Served with sides, baked beans, hashbrown casserole, drink and dessert. They will be selling 488 Chicken Halves. See a Company 12 firefighter for tickets, stop by the firehouse in Pleasant Valley or if any tickets are still available, come buy a dinner the day of the event.
All proceeds go to support the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Things to do this weekend
Friday from 7-9 p.m., Mon Valley Vineyards, The Corkyard presents Kenny Zara. Wine by the flight, glass or bottle, craft beers and charcuterie boards.
Saturday from Noon-3 p.m., Pet Works’ Annual Ice Cream Social, Middletown Commons. Stop in or call to put your dog on the sign-up sheet. Pup cups will be served up by Rita’s in White Hall.
Upcoming events
July 14 from 2:30-6:30 p.m., the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge Tour, Walmart in White Hall. Do you have what it takes to beat the Red Bull Racing pit stop crew? Come on out for high-energy fun on the Red Bull Pit Stop Tour and test your pit stop skills for a chance to win the Ultimate Red Bull Racing Experience.
July 22 from 8 a.m.-Noon, Cars and Coffee, at Middletown Commons.
July 22 from Noon-6 p.m., Detailing World Cruise-In featuring giveaways, food and family fun.
July 29 from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., Marion County Rescue Squad First Aid & CPR for public and 1-4 p.m. for health care providers. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
White Hall Ship and More Live Music and Dinner at 7 p.m. Music from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. 3 Opal Dr. Performance by Adrian and The Soul Miners. Tickets include music, dinner and one drink. Call 304-322-5142 for tickets.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.