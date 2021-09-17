Our beloved nation remembered the 20th anniversary of the catastrophic events of 9/11 and prayed for the 2,977 victims and over 6,000 injured. It’s the deadliest terror attack in the history of the world.
Everyone felt the terrible effects of terrorism as the result of hatred and evil. It sent a shock wave to the entire world. No one likes to see such horrible carnage anymore anywhere in the world. We still continue to pray for the healing of all those suffering from emotional and physical scars.
The attack was certainly horrible and devastating, but Americans as a nation came together and showcased to the world the power of love.
We certainly remember the courage of brave souls who ran into the burning buildings, health care workers who treated the wounded, mental health professionals who compassionately rebuilt their spirits, and the crew who labored in the rubble 24/7. In the first two days after 9/11, people donated more than 1.5 million units of blood. They donated $657 million to rebuild the victims’ families within a month, and reached over $2 billion by the end of the year. So many people volunteered in various ways.
Their story is a testimony of what is possible when we are guided by love and hope. The power of love is much stronger than hatred and evil. “The light shines in the darkness and darkness can never overcome light.” (John1:5)
In the book of Genesis we read how God fashioned the creation, and at the end of each day, He said ‘it is good.’
When God created human beings in His own image and likeness, He was so happy to see how good and wonderful man is. But Satan in the form of a serpent struck the very heart of man, and lured him to disobey God. The fruit from the tree of the ‘knowledge of good and evil’ was ‘pleasing to the eyes and desirable’. It was certainly tempting and our first parents fell into that temptation.
In today’s scientific and technological age, we find so many things pleasing to the eyes and desirable. Of course it can take us away from God. The devil continues to come to us in different forms to make us turn our back to God; pornography, immorality, false ideologies, and addiction to various substances etc. What is very attractive and apparently reasonable can also take us away from God. We need to be vigilant as evil continues to thrive in our community and sow the seeds of hatred and violence.
United States consists of the unity of 50 states as One nation under God. God is the binding force of keeping the states and people as one nation. When we remove God from there, we are making a highway for the evil to creep in to this paradise and sow the seeds of division and hatred.
We find so many things as ‘pleasing and desirable’ in the form divisive ideologies to create chaos in our country. Our freedom consists in the choice for good or evil. The evil will always thrive in the absence of God. Hell is the absence of God. The goal of Satan is to turn people away from God by presenting what is pleasing to the eyes and desirable. Jesus too faced the same temptation when the devil took him to the high mountain and showed him all the kingdoms of the world and their splendor (pleasing and desirable) and said to him, “All these I will l give you if you will bow down and worship me.” Jesus responded: “Away with you Satan, Worship the Lord your God, and serve only him.”
Love alone can build our nation. Sacrificial love sanctifies our lives, families and nation. It is the story of our country where so many sacrificed their ‘yesterday’ for our ‘today’. Love continues to shine in the midst of hatred and hatred can never overcome love. Love will always succeed in the constant battle against hatred. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, and it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres … at the end, these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” Let us become ambassadors of Love, and worship God of love to preserve our nation under God.
