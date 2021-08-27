Good Morning!
What a week! Not only is it in the 90’s every day, but the humidity is 80%, but it feels like 100%.
Before 8 a.m. the temperature can be approximately 65 to 70, and at my house, I don’t get any direct sun until about 9:30 or 10 a.m., I can enjoy a few minutes to work in the flowers, or enjoy the outdoors, after that I can’t stand even opening the door.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Martha E. Tennant Fetty. Martha was born Aug. 29, 1928 and is 93 years old this weekend.
Martha graduated from Mannington High School, and was married to Russell Fetty. Martha had six children, Evelyn, Renee, Sharon, Chuck, Tom, and Katy.
Martha has lived in White Hall with her daughter, Sharon, for 12 years. She likes doing genealogy, Sudoku, puzzles, and watching the wild life outside her windows.
Family Fun Dog Days
Come take part in Family Fun Dog Day Cruz-In 2021, with antiques, street rods, food vendors, dunk tank, and kid’s activities and more. It is sponsored by The Town of White Hall, this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
The White Hall Town Council is also holding Family Fun Dog Days, with a Hot Dog Chili Cook-off, and Weiner Dog Costume Contest, also on Saturday, both 10 to noon, winners announced at 1 p.m.
The hotdog chili contest will be judged by the community, by placing a coin in a jar, after a taste of each sauce. To determine the winner of the best hotdog sauce, (one coin is one vote only, example, quarter- one vote). 1st place winner gets $200, 2nd gets $150, and 3rd gets $75.
White Hall Elementary
What a great start back to our school year. PTO has a beautiful welcome banner out for the children and the teachers were excited to meet their new students. We would like to welcome Beth Vincent, Tori Strader, Tabitha Young and Rachelle Hullderman to our staff.
The dates of Sept. 12-22 will be a book fair in the Media Center. PTO is also sending home a flyer to order White Hall Elementary logo sports apparel. Please return all forms that teachers sent home on the first day of school as soon possible. Remember, we are mandated to wear masks when indoors.
White Hall Town Council
White Hall Town Council met in the chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building with Mayor John Michael opening with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, and approval of the minutes, treasurer and financial reports.
Communications and announcements: Mayor Michael read a thank you card from the Fairview 4th of July Celebration Committee to the Town for their continued support. He also announced that Family Dog Days, Aug. 28, has received sponsorships from, Toothman & Sowers Ford, First Exchange Bank, Wood’s Boathouse and White’s Fine Jewelry.
Police Department: Lt. Les Clifton reported a total of 5,107 calls to service year to date, with 384 cases and 682 citations, cruiser should be here by Aug. 31, Chief Guerierri will be contacting the Town in reference to placing the new signs on Route 250, two officers will be at Family Fun Dog Days, and the Bridgeport Police Department will conduct training at the White Hall Public Safety Building Sept. 20-24.
Engineer Report: Brad Pigott reported that he has completed the easement agreements, right of way agreements and plats for Lavender Lane, will be signed tomorrow.
Unfinished Business: Waste Management Proposals will be presented Sept. 13 for consideration by the Town Council, Council chose secondary sign, the money is available and Town Coordinator will get prices for the sign.
New Business to Consider, Conventions & Visitors Update: Marion County Conventions and Visitors Bureau Director, Leisha Elliot, reported on budget changes and reported on the Geocaching Trail event (last year & this year), and a Genealogical Research brochure, Engineer Brad Pigott, presented bid total estimated cost for Maset Place, March Drive, Casseday Court, Nichols Drive, Lakeview Drive, Matthew Drive, and Marklinn Drive in total $245,153.58, the bid package was approved.
Passed Resolution 21-006 establishing a pavilion rental agreement. Passed Resolution 21-007, formally stating response to WV Outdoor Sign request as voted on Aug. 9.
The mayor would like more information and consideration before purchasing a stage at a later date.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
