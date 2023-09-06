Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend.
Main Street Rivesville is pleased to announce they will award a $1,000 grant to a Rivesville Senior who demonstrates civic engagement through volunteer work. I’m still working on getting more information on this.
Main Street will have a meeting on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Short Story Brewing Co. on Fairmont Road in Rivesville. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the organization and get in on the fun of all the activities that will be happening in the next few months.
Mark your calendar for Friday, Sept. 22, Rivesville Elementary/Middle will hold their Fall Festival from 5-7 p.m. Come enjoy an evening of fun, food and catching up with your neighbors plus helping the school.
Rivesville United Methodist Church would like to invite the community and kids to a community get together/Back to School Bash beginning at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17. This event will be held at the church located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper streets. Come join us for an afternoon of food, fun and more. If you have any questions call Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9:30-11 a.m., but please arrive before 11 a.m. If in need of an emergency food box call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950. The food pantry is located in Rivesville United Methodist Church on the corner of Third and Jasper streets.
Rivesville Baptist Church invites everyone to their Fall Revival Sept. 17-20 with Rick Arrowood. Sunday School is at 10 a.m., Morning Worship is at 11 a.m. There will be a covered dish dinner after the noon service. Monday-Wednesday 7 p.m.
Rivesville Youth Baseball will hold a Fall Harvest Festival at Baxter Ball Field/Fire Hall on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. If you would like to participate in this event as a vendor/crafter please RSVP by Sept. 18. Call 304-282-0145 or cell, 304-657-4599 for more information or email rivesvilleyouthbaseball2023@gmail.com. Sponsored by Rivesville Youth Baseball.
Rivesville WCTU supports Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness day Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. People all around the world will gather for events to raise awareness about the dangers of alcohol use during pregnancy and the challenges individuals and their families can face who are living with FASD, FASD is 100% preventable, make the Commitment!
A hot dog sale will be held at the McCurdysville Community Building Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The menu will also include French fries, desserts and more. Call 304-278-5469 or 304-278-5905 for more information. All proceeds go toward the upkeep of the building.
I know many folks(including myself) will be happy to know the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will start their Pizza, Salad, Sandwich on Saturday Sept. 9 from 3-6 p.m., you can eat in or carryout. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order.
The 58th Band Spectacular will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at East-West Stadium beginning at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are now being sold at Craft Connection, Dry Cleaning World and Small Town Impressions, the cost is $5. Tickets at the door will be $7 for adults and $5 for kids.
Birthday wishes
Amanda Lopez, Denise Herron, Linda Keefover — birthday blessings to each of you!
Anniversary wishes
Melanie and Bob Moore, Mike and Tina Caputo. Wishing both of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Loretta Emery, Bernard Eddy and Dick Keefover.
Many thoughts and prayers go out to each of you.
Got News, call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com. Until next time drive safe we love our kids! Let’s gooo Bucs!
